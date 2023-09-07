Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tennis star pays tribute to Jude Bellingham after US Open victory

FootballPublished: Comments

Carlos Alcaraz paid tribute to former Birmingham City man Jude Bellingham following his quarter-final victory at the US Open.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

The defending champion spread his arms wide, mimicking England midfielder Bellingham's goal celebration, after beating Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Wednesday night.

Alcaraz posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned "Hey Jude!", and tagged Bellingham.

His fellow 20-year-old responded on Thursday morning, writing: "Que maquina! (What a machine) Keep going mate."

Alcaraz is a fan of Real and spoke earlier in the tournament about his admiration for Bellingham, who has hit the ground running in LaLiga with five goals in his first four games.

"I'm really happy to watch him play at Real Madrid," said Alcaraz. "He's such a great, talented player, one of the best in the world.

"I'm sure that he's going to be the best player in the world in that position. I'm just really, really happy to have him in the team. I talk a little bit with him. He's such a great person, as well."

Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News