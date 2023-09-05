Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anna Morphet thumps in free-kick to earn Wolves a point

By George BennettFootballPublished: Comments

Anna Morphet’s long-range free-kick saw Wolves continue their unbeaten start to the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division season.

Anna Morphet (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Anna Morphet (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Morphet earned Wolves a draw against Burnley in Lancashire with a stunning 35-yard effort.

Burnley had drawn first blood through Leah Embley after 62 minutes.

Meanwhile, Albion were condemned to a 4-1 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Forest scored twice in quick succession through Freya Thomas and Charlotte Greengrass during the first half.

Greengrass bagged a brace after the hour-mark, before Meesha Dudley-Jones scored a late consolation for Albion.

Mai Moncaster restored Forest’s three-goal cushion in stoppage time to propel them to the summit of the early table, two points ahead of Wolves.

Newly-promoted Stourbridge responded to a 7-0 opening day drubbing at Forest with a 3-3 draw at Halifax.

Stourbridge led 3-1 courtesy of goals from Niamh Deasy, Alex Nicklin and Lois Jefferies.

However, Halifax fought back with Issy Dean scoring a last gasp leveller.

Next up for the Glassgirls is a Wednesday night trip to Wolves’ home at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head ground, while Albion are next in action at Liverpool Feds on Sunday.

Birmingham City lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace at St Andrew’s to open their Women’s Championship campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Aimee Everett opened the scoring in the 79th minute, and Araya Dennis added a second for Palace on 90 minutes.

Louise Quinn reduced the arrears for the Blues in stoppage time, but they are one of only two sides yet to register a point.

Sporting Khalsa made it back-to-back wins in the National One Midlands with a 2-0 victory at Solihull Moors, courtesy of goals from Rebecca Hall and Alexandra Liddiard.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Kidderminster Harriers opened their campaign with an 8-0 triumph over Crusaders. Macy Fox got four of those, while Lara Stevens bagged a brace, and Imogen Butler and Molly Maguire got one each.

Lichfield City drew 2-2 at home to Coundon Court with goals from Chloe Hood and Shelbie Cartwright, and Lye Town came away with a 1-1 draw at Worcester.

In Division One North, Walsall prevailed 3-0 over Darlaston Town, with strikes from Aaliyah Shearer, Mia Fellows and Chloe Astell. Lichfield City Reserves suffered a 9-2 defeat at Newcastle Town.

In Division One South, Bewdley Town prevailed 4-3 in a thriller against Sedgley & Gornal United. Elle York (two) and Isabelle Harrison scored for Sedgley & Gornal.

Football
Sport
Wolves
West Bromwich Albion
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News