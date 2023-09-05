Anna Morphet thumps in free-kick to earn Wolves a point

Morphet earned Wolves a draw against Burnley in Lancashire with a stunning 35-yard effort.
Burnley had drawn first blood through Leah Embley after 62 minutes.
Meanwhile, Albion were condemned to a 4-1 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.
Forest scored twice in quick succession through Freya Thomas and Charlotte Greengrass during the first half.
Greengrass bagged a brace after the hour-mark, before Meesha Dudley-Jones scored a late consolation for Albion.
Mai Moncaster restored Forest’s three-goal cushion in stoppage time to propel them to the summit of the early table, two points ahead of Wolves.
Newly-promoted Stourbridge responded to a 7-0 opening day drubbing at Forest with a 3-3 draw at Halifax.
Stourbridge led 3-1 courtesy of goals from Niamh Deasy, Alex Nicklin and Lois Jefferies.
However, Halifax fought back with Issy Dean scoring a last gasp leveller.
Next up for the Glassgirls is a Wednesday night trip to Wolves’ home at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head ground, while Albion are next in action at Liverpool Feds on Sunday.
Birmingham City lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace at St Andrew’s to open their Women’s Championship campaign with back-to-back defeats.
Aimee Everett opened the scoring in the 79th minute, and Araya Dennis added a second for Palace on 90 minutes.
Louise Quinn reduced the arrears for the Blues in stoppage time, but they are one of only two sides yet to register a point.
Sporting Khalsa made it back-to-back wins in the National One Midlands with a 2-0 victory at Solihull Moors, courtesy of goals from Rebecca Hall and Alexandra Liddiard.
In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Kidderminster Harriers opened their campaign with an 8-0 triumph over Crusaders. Macy Fox got four of those, while Lara Stevens bagged a brace, and Imogen Butler and Molly Maguire got one each.
Lichfield City drew 2-2 at home to Coundon Court with goals from Chloe Hood and Shelbie Cartwright, and Lye Town came away with a 1-1 draw at Worcester.
In Division One North, Walsall prevailed 3-0 over Darlaston Town, with strikes from Aaliyah Shearer, Mia Fellows and Chloe Astell. Lichfield City Reserves suffered a 9-2 defeat at Newcastle Town.
In Division One South, Bewdley Town prevailed 4-3 in a thriller against Sedgley & Gornal United. Elle York (two) and Isabelle Harrison scored for Sedgley & Gornal.