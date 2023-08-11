West Brom v Swansea preview: Selection headaches for new boss Michael Duff

Michael Duff

The Swans swept aside Northampton Town in the opening round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, with a handful of players putting in impressive displays.

Joe Allen, Liam Cullen and Ollie Cooper all impressed for the South Wales outfit, and Duff believes he has good competition for places across the squad.

However, it is possible he may bring in new faces ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns on Saturday.

He said: “We made changes, and the guys who came in did really well which gives us a headache for the weekend, which is what we want.

“We have got a competitive squad, we do think we are two or three short, but I don’t think the players who came in weakened the team at all.

“When you put people like Joe Allen, Ollie Cooper and Liam Cullen in your team, you are not going to weaken your team.

“Azeem (Abdulai) did really well again out of position, he stuck to his task and have a professional performance.

“We have to be mindful that Northampton, with respect to them, are a level below us and so we cannot get carried away.

“But people did come in and do really well.”

One player who could be set for face Albion on Saturday is Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino, who has been heavily linked with a loan switch to South Wales.