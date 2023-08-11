Gary O'Neil: I was surprised to get Wolves call, but had no hesitation

Gary O'Neil (Getty)

O'Neil, who was sacked as Bournemouth manager at the end of last season despite leading them to Premier League safety, has replaced Lopetegui after the Spaniard left over disagreements about transfers.

The 40-year-old was lined up last week and was happy to get back in work so quickly, despite being given only five days to work with his team before Monday night's opener at Manchester United.

He said: "I don't think you expect to take over from a manager with four days to go until the season, it doesn't happen very often.

"You would normally expect things to start and teams not start so well or the managers do well and get a move.

"The phone call just over a week ago was obviously a surprise but once we spoke and I found out something mught be available at Wolves, it didn't take me long to make my mind up."

O'Neil perhaps has the right to feel aggrieved at being sacked by the Cherries, given he led them to survival in impressive fashion.

But he has no hard feelings and is excited about the challenge ahead.

"No, no qualms at all," he said. "I understand the game, things come to an end, sometimes they come to an end in agreement, sometimes they run their course and things change.

"No, hard feelings at all, I wish Bournemouth well this year and hope they have a successful season.