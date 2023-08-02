England's Lauren James is 'living the dream' at World Cup

Lauren James celebrates scoring England’s side’s fourth goal of the game with Villa star Rachel Daly

Playing in the number 10 role, the Chelsea player scored twice and produced three assists, while also having a goal disallowed, as the Lionesses finished top of Group D in style to set up a last-16 tie with Nigeria.

James, who also scored against Denmark, has been the standout player for Sarina Wiegman’s side and enjoyed her evening in Adelaide.

“Another day, obviously it’s what dreams are made of,” she said on ITV 1. “Happy for the team and everyone is buzzing and looking forward to going into the next round.

“I felt free, whether I am on the wing or in the middle, I am just happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football. I am happy I can contribute to goals as well.” On her sublime first-time finish at the far post for her second goal, she added: “I think like the last game, I just thought ‘Why not? Hit it and see what happens’.”

And James says more is to come, adding: “For sure, each day, each game I am looking to improve and get better. There are many more years of improvement. I can always get better.

“I just need to stay focused and hopefully that can happen.”

Following an injury to Keira Walsh, Wiegman used a new formation and was happy it came to fruition as her side hit their straps for the first time in the tournament.

“I am very delighted. I said before the game we were going to do things a little bit different than we did before and we did really well. It shows how adaptive this team is and I think they are enjoying themselves,” she said.

“I think today it worked really well, players felt comfortable. What we want is the qualities we have now to try and use them a little bit more.”