Wolves and West Brom Women ready for lift-off as fixtures set

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Lucy Pugh of West Bromwich Albion is closed down by Beth Merrick of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tammi George of Wolverhampton Wanderers as she shoots during the FA WPL Premier Division between West Bromwich Albion women and Wolverhampton Wanderers Women at The Hawthorns on March 16, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

After narrowly missing out on successive league titles last season and a chance at promotion due to goal difference, Dan McNamara's side will once again battle for glory, starting at Derby on August 20.

With League Cup fixtures still to come, Wolves will then travel to Burnley on September 3 before an opening home game against newly promoted Stourbridge midweek on September 6.

Newcastle United, who are also recently promoted, will travel to the New Buck's Head on October 15 before the first Black Country derby of the season a week later, when Wolves travel to face Albion.

The County Cup will begin in October, which Wolves will be aiming to win for the third game in a row, before 2023 concludes with Liverpool Feds at home.

Wolves travel to Stourbridge on February 21 and then face the second Black Country derby of the season when they welcome Albion on March 24.

Sandwiched between those fixtures is a home clash with Nottingham Forest on March 10, who beat Wolves to the title last season but missed out on promotion after losing to Watford in the play-off final.

Wolves' league campaign will finish on May 5 away to Liverpool Feds.

McNamara's side will feature in the National League Cup, Birmingham County Cup and FA Cup this season, with fixtures yet to be released.

Albion will start their season with back-to-back home games against Stoke and Nottingham Forest before a first away clash coming against Derby.

Their first fixture with Stourbridge is away on October 11, before the reverse clash on March 10.

Albion finish 2023 away at Newcastle and end the season at home to the North East side.

After sealing promotion, Stourbridge's opening game in the Northern Premier Division is a tough one, as they travel to title holders Nottingham Forest.

Journeys to face Halifax and Wolves follow, meaning Stourbridge will have to wait until their fourth league game of the season to play on their own turf, when they welcome Derby on September 10.