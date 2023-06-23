Ruben Neves says goodbye to Molineux with his family

The midfielder, who embodied the resurgence of the club from Championship also-rans to Premier League regulars, leaves after six years at Molineux.

The 26-year-old, adored by fans for his stunning goals and commanding performances, issued a video to fans on his departure.

In it, he thanks team-mates, club staff and supporters for 'memories that will last forever'.

The midfielder said: "I’ve worked with so many great people along the way. From the kit men to the kitchen staff, ground staff to the board members.

"From the physios to coaches, technical staff and media. A big thank you to every single person I had the chance to work with. Every single moment was unforgettable."

He adds: "To all of the players who were part of the club during the last six years, you are friends for life. The way we protected the pack was really incredible.

"The way we worked together, the way we fought for the club, what we achieved and all the moments we spent together was unbelievable.

"There are no words to describe our dressing room, with a team spirit that I’ve never experienced before. And then to become captain for the final year made me so proud.

"Thank you, guys. What we did will be in the club’s history forever."

And he saved his biggest tribute for the Molineux faithful, stating he will remain 'a massive fan, for life'.

The Portugal international adds: "I cannot thank you enough for the welcome. I cannot thank you enough for the way you treated me and mainly for the way you adopted my family as your own.

"The way you support the team is unreal. I was surprised when I came here at the start of the Championship season, but now, I will be one of you."

He continues: "It really feels like home here and we will never, ever forget you. Six years is a long way. A long time. My kids grew up in Wolverhampton and they were so happy here. Me and my lovely wife will never forget the time we had here as a family, and I hope we can keep this big connection.

"I leave as a player, but I will always be a wolf. No matter what.

"Thank you for everything, and I will see you in the South Bank – one day. ‘Wolves ay we’."