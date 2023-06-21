Notification Settings

Pre-season: Full list of fixtures involving Wolves, West Brom, Walsall & Aston Villa

By Jonny Drury

As players return for pre-season training our clubs are preparing for the new campaign.

Here is a full rundown of all the pre-season fixtures involving Wolves, Albion, Walsall and Villa that have been announced so far.

Wolves

July 26 - Wolves v Celtic (in South Korea) 12pm UK time

July 29 - Roma v Celtic (in South Korea) kick off TBD

August 5 - Wolves v Rennes - 1pm

West Brom

July 15 - West Brom v Shrewsbury (behind closed doors - 3pm

July 18 - Cheltenham v West Brom - 7.45pm

July 19 - Salford City v West Brom - 7.45pm

July 22 - Burton Albion v West Brom - 3pm

July 28 - Forest Green v West Brom - 7pm

July 29 - Bolton v West Brom - 3pm

Walsall

July 11 - Leamington v Walsall - 7.45pm

July 15 - Walsall v Aston Villa - 1pm

July 29 - Solihull Moors v Walsall - 3pm

Aston Villa

July 15 - Walsall v Aston Villa 1pm

July 23 - Aston Villa v Newcastle (in USA) - 12am

July 27 - Aston Villa v Fulham (in USA) - 12am

July 30 - Aston Villa v Brentford (in USA) - 5pm

August 3 - Aston Villa v Lazio - 7.45pm

August 5 - Valencia v Aston Villa - 8pm

