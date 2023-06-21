Pre-season: Full list of fixtures involving Wolves, West Brom, Walsall & Aston Villa

Here is a full rundown of all the pre-season fixtures involving Wolves, Albion, Walsall and Villa that have been announced so far.
Wolves
July 26 - Wolves v Celtic (in South Korea) 12pm UK time
July 29 - Roma v Celtic (in South Korea) kick off TBD
August 5 - Wolves v Rennes - 1pm
West Brom
July 15 - West Brom v Shrewsbury (behind closed doors - 3pm
July 18 - Cheltenham v West Brom - 7.45pm
July 19 - Salford City v West Brom - 7.45pm
July 22 - Burton Albion v West Brom - 3pm
July 28 - Forest Green v West Brom - 7pm
July 29 - Bolton v West Brom - 3pm
Walsall
July 11 - Leamington v Walsall - 7.45pm
July 15 - Walsall v Aston Villa - 1pm
July 29 - Solihull Moors v Walsall - 3pm
Aston Villa
July 15 - Walsall v Aston Villa 1pm
July 23 - Aston Villa v Newcastle (in USA) - 12am
July 27 - Aston Villa v Fulham (in USA) - 12am
July 30 - Aston Villa v Brentford (in USA) - 5pm
August 3 - Aston Villa v Lazio - 7.45pm
August 5 - Valencia v Aston Villa - 8pm