Trent Alexander-Arnold stars as England cruise past minnows Malta

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was in inspired form in the 4-0 win

The talented full-back has rarely looked like the player that shines for Liverpool when donning a Three Lions shirt, with the immense competition at right-back also restricting his opportunities.

Alexander-Arnold won just his 19th England cap on Friday night against Malta and impressed in a midfield role, helping to inspire Gareth Southgate’s side to a straightforward 4-0 victory.

The 24-year-old made an impact from outset at the sold-out Ta’ Qali National Stadium, with this exceptional early pass putting Bukayo Saka behind to produce a cross that Ferdinando Apap turned into his own goal.

Alexander-Arnold continued to star and produced a moment of magic in the 28th minute, taking aim from 23 yards as he curled home just his second England goal.

The midfielder also had a hand in England’s third goal, winning the ball high up the pitch at the start of a move that ended with Harry Kane scoring a penalty. There was a far better mood in the away section than the last trip to Malta in 2017, when Southgate’s side were jeered off after a scoreless first half as many travelling fans made an early exit.

Large numbers of England fans again departed at half-time this time around, but it was to toast a job well done rather than to grumble over beers like six years ago.

In truth, they missed little aside from substitute Callum Wilson converting a late penalty as Southgate’s men continued their 100 per cent start in Group C.

Alexander-Arnold said afterwards: “I enjoyed it. I love playing football and being on the pitch and representing my country.

“To play the full 90 minutes, I was happy. After the little break at the end of the season, it was about getting fitness back in my legs. I enjoyed it and I’ll remember that one.”

On his goal, he added: “I think my first touch was a little bit sloppy. I wanted to hit through the ball but I’ve set it outside my body and I just thought ‘go across the keeper’. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going towards the goal.”

And asked if he sees a future in the midfield role, the Liverpool man added: “. I haven’t played it too much but it feels comfortable. It feels natural, I will say that. It’s somewhere I can see myself playing. I want to make sure I am regularly on the team sheet and today was a good foundation to build on.

“Hopefully I am one of those players that can be used in a number of positions. I’m not bothered where I play as long as I’m playing.”

n Wales went down to an embarrassing 4-2 defeat at home to Armenia in Cardiff.

David James put Wales ahead after 10 minutes only for Armenia captain Lucas Zelaryan to fire in twice. Grant-Leon Ranos increased the visitors’ lead before Harry Wilson pulled a goal back. However, Ranos fired home again to seal the victory.