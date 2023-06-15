Notification Settings

Birmingham teen Jobe Bellingham makes £1.5m Sunderland move

Jude Bellingham wasn't the only footballer in his family making a move on the opening day of the transfer window.

Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham
Younger brother Jobe was also on the move after Sunderland reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old from Birmingham.

The fee for Bellingham is believed to be an initial £1.5million, and is likely to include add-ons.

The Black Cats have been targeting Bellingham for some time and will complete the deal when he returns from international duty with England Under-18s.

Jobe made his debut for the Blues at the age of 16 in January 2022, and made 22 appearances for the club in last season’s Championship campaign.

Bellingham told Sunderland’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland AFC and I can’t wait to get started.

“The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect club for me to continue my development.

“I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”

