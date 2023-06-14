'War Memorial Ground to Bernabéu': Stourbridge send message to Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid move

Jude Bellingham was a youngster at Stourbridge FC

The former Birmingham City midfielder, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 from the Blues, went on to become one of the hottest properties in world football.

He netted in the World Cup for England, and now Real Madrid have made the teenager one of the most expensive English players in history.

The deal is reportedly worth £88.5m, which makes Bellingham the second most expensive English player of all time, behind Jack Grealish who moved to Man City from Aston Villa for £100m.

However, with add ons, the fee for Bellingham could rise to £115m. The midfielder has penned a six-year deal ahead of being unveiled on Thursday.

His arrival at the Spanish giants is a long way from where it all began for the midfielder, who started his footballing journey as a junior at Stourbridge.

As an eight-year old he was picked up by Blues, played for their under 18s at 14 and then a year later was turning out for the club's under 23s, before going on to hit the headlines and make record breaking moves.

Following the announcement his move to Madrid had been confirmed, the Glassboys paid tribute to the young star and tweeted a picture of the teenager, and said: "From the War Memorial Ground to the Bernabeu. Good luck @BellinghamJude."

From the War Memorial Ground to the Bernabéu 😍



Good luck, @BellinghamJude 💫 pic.twitter.com/YDeWYXydCq — Stourbridge FC (@StourbridgeFC) June 14, 2023