Staffordshire teams compete in refugee football tournament hosted at university

The refugee football tournament hosted by Keele University.

The university hosted its second refugee tournament on Friday, with around 160 players from 16 teams participating - double the size of last year's debut event.

Off the pitch, players attended sessions and activities with university staff that highlighted access and progressions into apprenticeships, foundation studies and higher education.

The university took to Twitter to say: "We were delighted to welcome players from teams across Staffordshire, Cheshire and Derbyshire to our sun-drenched campus for a refugee football tournament.

"It’s the second year we’ve staged the event, which is all about breaking down barriers and improving integration."

The refugee football tournament hosted by Keele University. Photo: Keele University.

The aim of the tournament is to promote an understanding among the local community of the plight of refugees and asylum seekers, encourage community cohesion, and overcome language barriers through sport, as well as helping refugees in the local area to integrate with their new community.

It also aims to break down aspiration barriers among refugees and asylum seekers, many of whom wrongly believe that they have no access to higher education.

Russell Clark, director of Keele Language Centre, who organised the event, said: “Last year was the first time we held the tournament and we had eight teams. This year we had double that number with teams coming to Keele from our local area and as far away as Derby and Cannock, which is fantastic.

Players also attended sessions about progressions into apprenticeships, foundation studies and higher education. Photo: Keele University.

“An event like this helps achieve a sense of integration among refugees and asylum seekers. It is a fantastic combination of healthy living, fun and education as it gives them insight into how they can develop the skills to get a good job and make a positive contribution to society.”