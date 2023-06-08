'Cover it up': Former Walsall striker Troy Deeney reveals Birmingham City tattoo scuppered Aston Villa move

The striker has recently left Birmingham City

Following an impressive season in the Championship for Watford, Deeney, a Blues supporter, was linked with moves to a number of clubs.

Birmingham's rivals Aston Villa emerged as a potential suitor to sign Deeney following his 20 plus goal haul.

However, a Blues tattoo on his leg and his refusal to cover it up scuppered the move.

The striker, who has recently been released by Blues, went on to play for another nine years at Watford, and netted 140 goals in 419 games.

Talking on the Filthy Fellas Podcast, Deeney said: "It happened to me before back in 2013. I scored 25 goals in the Championship. They said that Villa want me, they want me but I have to remove that Blues tattoo or cover it.

"Bear in mind that I’m only on change at that moment, so when they offer these numbers you’re like ‘it’s only a tattoo isn’t it.’

"But my best friend, a Blues guy, told me if I do that we can’t be friends anymore you know."

Had the transfer from Watford to Villa gone through for the Blues supporting Deeney, it could have provided a potential windfall to his former club Walsall.

In 2010, after four seasons at the Bescot Stadium, the striker was sold to Watford for £250,000, rising to £500,000.

In the deal, Walsall also included a 20 per cent sell on for any profit the Hornets were to make if they were to sell him in the future.