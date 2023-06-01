Wolves defender Nathan Collins and West Brom duo named in Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins and France's Kylian Mbappe battle for the ball

All three have been regulars in Stephen Kenny's squad for some time, with Collins impressing in a narrow defeat against France back in March.

They will join up with the squad for a nine day training camp in Turkey next week - prior to facing Greece on June 16 before a home clash with Gilbratar three days later.

Elsewhere, ex-Wolves full back Matt Doherty, now at Atletico Madrid and former Baggies winger James McClean have been named in the squad, however, former Baggies forward Callum Robinson has been ruled out of the qualifiers through injury.

Other headlines from Kenny's 25 man squad involve Rotherham striker Chiedozie Ogbene who has lost his battle with injury.

The 26-year-old Rotherham frontman had hoped to work his way back from the hamstring damage he suffered during his club's 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win over Middlesbrough on May 1 in time for the games later this month, but has had to admit defeat.

Ogbene was not included in a 25-man squad named by manager Stephen Kenny on Thursday afternoon, although there was a place for Preston midfielder Alan Browne.

Browne has been out of action since picking up a medial ligament problem in April, but will join up with his international team-mates in Turkey.