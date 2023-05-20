Johnny Phillips: Great to see Darren Moore making the headlines

Huge credit must go to Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, who came in for a massive amount of criticism after his side lost the first leg against Peterborough, 4-0 at London Road.

The seemingly insurmountable became a reality with the Owls clawing back the deficit, with their fourth goal scored deep into added time. A goal apiece in extra-time meant the 5-1 win took the game to penalties, where the South Yorkshire club prevailed.

Peterborough just froze on the night and I wonder had the tie been level at 0-0 if the same approach would have materialised. They had no answer to Wednesday’s front foot football. Moore is a hugely likeable character in the game and, while that doesn’t win matches, it’s great to see one of the game’s good guys enjoying a moment like the one on Thursday night.