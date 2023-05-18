Star-studded Spinney aim for yet another quadruple

West Bromwich Spinney line up before their cup final success. West Bromwich Spinney hunting successive quadruples. Pics: Stephen Reg Cave

That is the target for West Bromwich Spinney, a Sunday league team representing a popular public house in the Charlemont Farm area of town.

But then, not every Sunday League outfit boasts former Premier League and international talent in their ranks.

Former Villa aces Lee Hendrie and Darren Byfield are Spinney regulars. They pay their modest subs to play. Albion legend 'Super' Bob Taylor is an 'unofficial' member of the coaching staff, and big supporter at Ray Hall Lane, home of the Birmingham County FA, where the side play.

Incredibly Spinney, under the watchful eye of boss and former player Warren Hudson, secured a four-trophy haul in the top tier of the Central Warwickshire Over 35s Football League last season before recruiting Hendrie and Byfield – so this season's repeat feat may not be too surprising.

"We'd love to do it again," Hudson said. "It was an incredible achievement, I don't think it had been done before, to even have a chance at two on the bounce is an achievement. We don't want to be complacent, there are some really tough games and teams to come, but we're in it.

"We did the four last year and are unbeaten so far this season, with just one draw a couple of weekends ago against a strong side.

"It's been amazing, a really special group of players, they've all played a good level, several ex-pros, a bunch of lads who still play non-league on a Saturday, they're cracking to be around. It makes it better that it's a good group and a talented group."

It has been a good start on the quadruple hunt, with the league title and one cup, the Premier Division Cup, already in the bag.

The Spinney are no ordinary bunch of lads. They do not resemble your typical Sunday League mob, where many are hungover from a wild night before and some opt for a half-time ciggie over a half-time orange. A growing number of fans, up to 100 at times, attend their games.

Byfield, a caretaker boss at League Two Crawley this season, has 29 goals in 18 games. TV pundit Hendrie has played seven times, scoring three goals.

As well as a sprinkling of top-level quality, their squad also contains West Midlands non-league stars of recent years and those still involved now. Top scorer Lee Chilton, 36, formerly of Stourbridge, Halesowen, Stafford Rangers and more, has been leading scorer for two seasons. He still lead the line this season for Midland Premier outfit Stourport Swifts.

There is no training, most players have full-time jobs, but the love of the game sees this star-studded outfit brush aside most they come up against.

Last season, Spinney were crowned Premier Division champions and won the Premier Division Cup, Major Cup and County Cup all within a few memorable weekends.

They are celebrating having wrapped up the league title once more before 6-2 cup final glory over Northfield Town as Nicky Turton bagged a hat-trick, Chilton fired a brace and skipper Pete Wood netted.

Two more cup finals are to follow – the County Cup against Springville Veterans on Sunday morning at Ray Hall Lane and the Major Cup final against SSS Lions in Boldmere on May 28.

It has been some rise in 10 years, as West Bromwich-born Hudson explains: "It is a high standard, we started this 10 years ago as a bunch of mates getting sick and tired of chasing young kids around!

"We felt we should get involved with the veterans league, over 35, as we were all hitting it we thought we could come in and walk it – but we couldn't, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"There are five divisions, we had to start at the bottom and work through, we had consecutive promotions for five years and got into the top division, it was hard and a higher standard but we managed. We had two or three bang average seasons and were close to being relegated. The step up is significant with lots of pros and high-level semi-pros around.

"We didn't have the squad at that time to compete but what tends to happen is you bring in a couple of good players and they bring some more good players. I also think we've got the best pitch in the league at Ray Hall Lane. We try to do things in the right way which attracts better players.

"A team called Monica Star with several ex-pros folded, so Lee Hendrie, Darren Byfield opted to come to join us. Even though we did the four last year I think our squad is even stronger this year.

"Bob (Taylor) attends a lot of our games, he's a big Spinney fan and he's been brilliant, he's a boost to have around and the lads enjoy it."

Spinney were boosted by new sponsor SOHO Tavern, a Birmingham-based eatery, for two new kits last summer. But it still isn't easy to get by – even for a successful Sunday League outfit like this, who don't pay players a penny.

Hudson said: "The truth is it gets expensive to run a team these days, even though all these lads come and are good as gold with paying their subs every week.

"We've never paid anyone a penny, everyone – including Lee Hendrie – rocks up, pays their subs to play, not a big chunk, we just tick over, they do it because they enjoy it, they want to play football. I don't think any team really pay a penny in this league."

Spinney hope to give back this summer. They have a charity fixture booked for Sunday, June 11 at Sporting Khalsa's Guardian Warehousing Arena on Noose Lane in Willenhall (3pm kick-off).

An All Stars side, managed by Baggies hero Taylor with squad members to be confirmed, takes on Spinney with all proceeds towards the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Hendrie is set to feature, as is former British boxing champion Martin Gethin, Rowley Regis' Tyler Denny and former Villa and Walsall defender Aaron Lescott with more to be added. Premier League referee Andre Marriner will officiate.

Hudson is hoping for a successful end to the season and successful charity fundraiser. With his little black book of contacts at the ready, you wouldn't bet against it.