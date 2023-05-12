Never-say-die Staffordshire are national schools champions

The squad lift the trophy

The talented teenagers from the Staffordshire Schools and Colleges FA side was full of local talent, with every member of the squad bar one coming from the south Staffordshire area.

The team was made up of Tom Taylor from Chase Terrace Academy in Burntwood, Finn Murray, Jonah Scutt and Matty Steadman from Stafford College, as well as Ben Hackett from the Weston Road Academy in Stafford and Charlie King from Blessed William Howard in Stafford.

Joining them was Doug Hughes and Dan Hughes from Wolgarston High School in Penkridge, Will Finlay from Erasmus Darwin School in Burntwood, Sam Scott from Cardinal Griffin Catholic College in Cannock, Rafferty Winnall from Kingsmead High School in Hednesford, Mario Novaku and Mohit Naphray from Codsall High School and Jonty Kearns and Jack Bostock from King Edwards VI School in Lichfield.

Staffordshire made an incredible start to the game at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium, as a brace from Dan Hughes, and a strike from Dough Hughes, gave them a 3-0 lead within the opening nine minutes.

However, after taking that lead into half-time, they then surrendered it and found themselves 4-3 down after 76 minutes.

Two goals from Winnall in the 88th and 90th minute, as well as finish from King in the 93rd minute, rounded off a remarkable end to the game as Staffordshire claimed the title.

Staffordshire Schools FA Vice Chairman and under-18s manager Mark Culverhouse said: "It was an amazing day and I couldn’t have wished for a better start.

"We spoke to the team at half-time about having hit Sussex so hard and quickly they seemed to be in a bit of shock and not to underestimate them in the second half. They changed their shape and got success in wide areas. The wind rattling around the stadium made the second half difficult.

"We seemed to lose our confidence as the game went on and when Sussex took the lead we thought it may have gone. But Sussex made a couple of changes and seemed to go more defensive. At that time we decided to go all out.

"The attitude of the lads was amazing. The never say die approach was brilliant. They stuck together as a team which could be seen in the brilliant celebrations.