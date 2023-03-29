Arsenal's goal which rebounded in off Emi Martinez sparked celebrations by the Gunners bench in injury time

Villa performance analyst Victor Manas amd Arsenal technical analyst coach Miguel Molina were involved when the benches clashed after Arsenal scored an injury-time goal to secure all three points in their 4-2 victory on February 18. Arsenal celebrations on the sidelines drew an angry response from the home dugout.

The FA said in a statement: “It is alleged Victor Manas’s behaviour during the p4th minute was improper and/or violent, and that his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was improper.”

The statement added: “It’s alleged that Miguel Molina’s behaviour and/or language during the 94th minute was improper and/or insulting, and this his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was also improper.”

The pair have until March 31 to provide their responses.