Wanderers up for the cup in first final of the season

NRB Warstones Wanderers celebrate winning the CE Yardley Cup on Friday night Picture: Phil Reade

The Division Five title-chasers lifted the CE Yardley Cup at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane ground after overcoming Portobello Rangers 5-1. Chad Birch led the way with a brace, while Ben Burton, Kane Lewis and Corey Brown were also on target for the victorious Wanderers.

And they could yet add more silverware, sitting second in the Division Five table – while they also advanced to the semi-finals of the Terry Shinton Cup with a 5-2 victory over Wolves Pack United, whose goals came from Callum Haughton and Jahmaal McIntosh Mahon.

There was also action in the Ken Pemberton Cup quarter-finals, with an own goal and Jack Stanton helping DY United past Hattas, while AFC Bradmore and Jungle Juice also advanced to the last four – past AFC Perton and Old Bush Athletic, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hawkins Sports advanced in the Lichfield Charity Cup – 4-1 at Holmcroft thanks to a first-half brace for Charlie Swingwood, an early second-half header by Louie Mason and an excellent free-kick from Callum Wood to finish it off.

There was plenty of league action too, with Division One leaders Codsall Legion Sundats making it 11 wins from 11 matches this season by overcoming third-placed Emerald Athletic 2-1.

There was also a six-goal thriller played out between Red Lion Wanderers and Dynamo 50 Stile that saw the points shared.

A Jack Hannon double had fired Red Lion into a 2-0 lead, only for Marcus Flint and Mark Knight to bring the scores back to 2-2.

Luke Jones put Red Lion back in front moments into the second half when he curled home a free-kick, but Dominic Fearon’s penalty ensured the match finished 3-3.

Abdul Aziz Jalloh scored in Sporting Athletic’s 2-1 defeat to New Hampton, while Kieron Miller (three) Abimbola Akod, Isaac Cooper, Connor Parker and Satchin Bargota fired Warstones Wanderers Wolves past Connaught United, 7-2.

AFC Bentley continue to look good for the Division Two title – despite currently sitting in third.

They have four games in hand over both sides above them and are now just three points off the top after beating Bradmore Social 6-0 thanks to Jamal Jakeman (two), Darrell Gillet, Matt Martin, Jerome Samuels and Jamie Archer.

Black Country Blades went to the top of the league with a 3-2 win over AFC KT Rangers, leapfrogging RG FC, who lost 2-1 at home to Tettenhall. Leo Head scored four times in Dog & Partridge’s 6-3 win at AFC Huntsmen. Saul Wagstaffe and Sam Holdcroft were also on target.

Kyle Edwards scored in Dudley United’s 4-1 defeat against Balls To Cancer in Division Three, while WV United won 5-1 at ECC United and ECC Sports downed Pendrell Arms 3-1.

Wednesfield RBL twice came from behind to put themselves within touching distance of the Division Four title, winning 3-2 at an AFC Willenhall side who could have closed the gap to five points. Instead, that gap is now 11 points thanks to goals from Joe Hughes, Alex Banks and Tom Hough.

Elsewhere, Charlie Southall and Wayne Spalding fired Royal Oak past Barnhurst Lane Lions 2-1, while Ashmore overcame Horse & Jockey by the same scoreline with Aron Wills at the double.

And Dudley Rangers United downed Warstones Wanderers Revolution 7-0 thanks in part to a hat-trick from Anton Nesbeth and a brace from Scott Fisher.