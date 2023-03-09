Shere drama as Punjab Wolves reach the cup final

The long-serving league members grabbed a dramatic last-minute winner over fellow Concentric Property Over-30s rivals MNF Allstarz Vets to book their place in the final of this season’s Roger Brindley Memorial Cup, writes Dave McLean.

In a drama-filled semi-final clash, MNF broke the deadlock in the first period through Yaqoob Malik, only for Shere to turn things round before the break with goals from Arun Sanghera and Gagan Kullar.

In the second half, MNF kept their cup final dream alive when Dwaine Samuels brought the scores level.

As the tie moved into the closing minutes, Shere keeper Hardeep Sangha brought off a stunning save to thwart MNF in a one-on-one situation and, in the final minute, his team-mate Razwan Akhtar fired the all-important winner with seconds to go.

Shere will face either Issa Casuals or AFC Broadlands, who play their semi-final this Sunday (March 12), in the final on a date to be confirmed.

Group qualifying matches continued in the 353 Photography-sponsored Chell Cup and Trysull Athletic took over top spot following a resounding 9-0 away win at Sedgley Rangers.

Inflicting the damage for Athletic were Jordan Darby, Chad Brandrick, Will Spruce, Aaron Boulton (all two) and Jimmy Harris.

In the same section, Paycare league runners-up AFC Sporting Gornal and champions Brandhall Colts shared the spoils 2-2 after the latter grabbed two goals in the closing moments through Kyle Armstrong and Jamie Beddall.

Lewis Round and Tyler Goodyear had earlier put Sporting in charge by the hour mark, but in the end Matt Russon’s side had to settle for a draw.

Athletic head the qualifying table on goal difference from Sporting with Brandhall in third spot, a point down.

There was one fixture in The Sports Shop Kingswinford sponsored Clinton Cup group qualifiers and Sedgley & Gornal United West moved level on points with Wombourne Athletic and the former have a match in hand.

Sedgley West secured their third success in four games, emerging 4-0 victors at AFC Goldthorne with goals from Harry Hill (two), Keane Griffiths and Dylan Cook.

Fixtures for March 12: Roger Brindley Memorial Cup semi-final: Issa Casuals v AFC Broadlands. Chell Cup group qualifiers: Sedgley Rangers v Brandhall Colts, Trysull Athletic v AFC Sporting Gornal. Clinton Cup group qualifiers: AFC Bloxwich v AFC Goldthorne, Sedgley & Gornal United West v Wombourne Athletic.

n Applications are now being accepted for the 2023/24 season.

The long established afternoon league is inviting entries from present, new and old clubs in their open age and over-30s sections.