Warstones on the climb after taming Red Lion

Kieron Miller, Alex Adio and Connor Parker scored as Wolves beat Red Lion Wanderers 3-0 – a result which lifted them out of the bottom two.

A goal from Sam Holdcroft saw Dog & Partridge 1-0 in Division Two, while Belgrade and AFC KT Rangers drew 1-1. Charlie Cook scored from the penalty spot for the hosts while KT benefitted from an own goal.

A hat-trick from Mark Giles helped Tettenhall to a 7-2 win against AFC Huntsmen. Ki Large (two), Ollie Billson and Tom Hague also netted while Leon Roberts and Daluir Rai replied for Huntsmen.

Ryan Piggott scored four times in Old Bush Athletic’s 8-0 Division Three triumph over Dudley United.

Luke Love (two), Liam Parkes and Matty Carrol joined Piggott on the scoresheet.

Balls to Cancer hit six of the best without reply against DY United.

Strikes from Kris Ranger, Daniel Edmonson-Griffiths, Reece Man, Jamie Stewart and Tom Stacey (two) secured an easy win.

AFC Perton also won 6-0, at home to ECC United. Their goals came from att Hogg (two), Zac Whitehouse (two), Carl George and Brandon Ward.

Leaders Jungle Juice suffered their first league defeat of the season, 3-2 at home to AFC Bradmore.

Ecc Sports lost 2-1 to Pendrell Arms, while WV United and Hattas drew 2-2.