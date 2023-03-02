Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warstones on the climb after taming Red Lion

By Nick ElwellFootballPublished: Comments

Warstones Wanderers Wolves picked up a welcome victory in Division One of the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League.

Kieron Miller, Alex Adio and Connor Parker scored as Wolves beat Red Lion Wanderers 3-0 – a result which lifted them out of the bottom two.

A goal from Sam Holdcroft  saw Dog & Partridge 1-0 in Division Two, while Belgrade and AFC KT Rangers drew 1-1. Charlie Cook scored from the penalty spot for the hosts while KT benefitted from an own goal.

A hat-trick from Mark Giles helped Tettenhall to a 7-2 win against AFC Huntsmen. Ki Large (two), Ollie Billson and Tom Hague also netted while Leon Roberts and Daluir Rai replied for Huntsmen.

Ryan Piggott scored four times in Old Bush Athletic’s 8-0 Division Three triumph over Dudley United.

Luke Love (two), Liam Parkes and Matty Carrol joined Piggott on the scoresheet.

Balls to Cancer hit six of the best without reply against DY United.

Strikes from Kris Ranger, Daniel Edmonson-Griffiths, Reece Man, Jamie Stewart  and Tom Stacey (two) secured an easy win.

AFC Perton also won 6-0, at home to ECC United. Their goals came from att Hogg (two), Zac Whitehouse (two), Carl George and  Brandon Ward.

Leaders Jungle Juice suffered their first league defeat of the season, 3-2 at home to AFC Bradmore.

Ecc Sports lost 2-1 to Pendrell Arms, while WV United and Hattas drew 2-2.

In Division Five, Nathan Max and  Jaydon Bradley bagged hat-tricks in Spartans Athletic’s 9-0 win against MG FC. Portobello Rangers won 3-1 at Raytheon.

Football
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News