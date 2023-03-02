Sports show no Charity to see off their Sporting rivals

Hawkins proved too strong for Division One rivals Sporting Athletic and had effectively put the tie to bed by half-time thanks to two goals from Louie Mason and one each from Matty Hearsey and Dale Blackham.
Scott Sandland added a fifth early in the second half before Sporting scored a consolation from the penalty spot.
Division One champions-elect Codsall Legion Sundats overcame a battling Connaught United to book their place in the last four. Sundats appeared to be cruising after Kieron Northwood and Jay Holdcroft put them 2-0 up. But Connaught fought back with Cieron Clifton reducing the deficit before Rodney Williams fired home a free-kick three minutes from time to level the scores. A dramatic finish then saw Jake Webb win it for Sundats in the 89th minute.
Emerald progressed after a 4-1 penalty shootout success against Black Country Blades. The tie had finished 2-2 after extra-time.
New Hampton Warstones complete the semi-final line up following a 2-0 win at RG FC.
In the Tom Bird Cup quarter-finals, goals from Dan Hopson and Micky Taylor saw Wednesfield RBL progress at the expense of Ashmore.
Horse & Jockey Albion galloped into the last four on the back of a 4-0 win against Warstones Wanderers Revolution. Jamie Saidler, Simeon Paisley, Thomas Embrey and Ryan Harper were on target.
Dudley Rangers United also won 4-0, against Barnhurst Lane Lions. Scott Fisher (two), Nath Turner and Anton Nesbeth grabbed the goals.
AFC Willenhall and Toll House Athletic drew 2-2 with Willenhall then held their nerve to triumph 5-3 on penalties.
Tettenhall Athletic and New Inn Wombourne served up a thrilling tie in the quarter-finals of the Terry Shinton Cup.
It was Tettenhall who eventually came out on to 5-4 thanks to a hat-trick from Tom Mason and strikes from Chris Wood and Shane Farrington.
Wolves Nations joined Tettenhall in the semi-finals after a goal from Pinder Deo accounted for Bushbury Hill.
In the Sam Kimberley Trophy Southern Area semi-final, NRB Warstones Wanderers hammered FC Lichfield Athletic Reds 6-0. Tyrell Walker, Chad Birch, Kane Lewis, Omar Haughton, Jayden McCalla and Corey Brown were the men on target.
The league's first piece of silverware will be up for grabs on Friday night when NRB Warstones Wanderers take on Portobello Rangers at Wolverhampton Casuals' Brinsford Lane base in the final of CE Yardley Cup (7pm). Entrance is £5 adults while children are free.