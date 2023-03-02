Sports show no Charity to see off their Sporting rivals

Hawkins proved too strong for Division One rivals Sporting Athletic and had effectively put the tie to bed by half-time thanks to two goals from Louie Mason and one each from Matty Hearsey and Dale Blackham.

Scott Sandland added a fifth early in the second half before Sporting scored a consolation from the penalty spot.

Division One champions-elect Codsall Legion Sundats overcame a battling Connaught United to book their place in the last four. Sundats appeared to be cruising after Kieron Northwood and Jay Holdcroft put them 2-0 up. But Connaught fought back with Cieron Clifton reducing the deficit before Rodney Williams fired home a free-kick three minutes from time to level the scores. A dramatic finish then saw Jake Webb win it for Sundats in the 89th minute.

Emerald progressed after a 4-1 penalty shootout success against Black Country Blades. The tie had finished 2-2 after extra-time.

New Hampton Warstones complete the semi-final line up following a 2-0 win at RG FC.

In the Tom Bird Cup quarter-finals, goals from Dan Hopson and Micky Taylor saw Wednesfield RBL progress at the expense of Ashmore.

Horse & Jockey Albion galloped into the last four on the back of a 4-0 win against Warstones Wanderers Revolution. Jamie Saidler, Simeon Paisley, Thomas Embrey and Ryan Harper were on target.

Dudley Rangers United also won 4-0, against Barnhurst Lane Lions. Scott Fisher (two), Nath Turner and Anton Nesbeth grabbed the goals.

AFC Willenhall and Toll House Athletic drew 2-2 with Willenhall then held their nerve to triumph 5-3 on penalties.

Tettenhall Athletic and New Inn Wombourne served up a thrilling tie in the quarter-finals of the Terry Shinton Cup.

It was Tettenhall who eventually came out on to 5-4 thanks to a hat-trick from Tom Mason and strikes from Chris Wood and Shane Farrington.

Wolves Nations joined Tettenhall in the semi-finals after a goal from Pinder Deo accounted for Bushbury Hill.

In the Sam Kimberley Trophy Southern Area semi-final, NRB Warstones Wanderers hammered FC Lichfield Athletic Reds 6-0. Tyrell Walker, Chad Birch, Kane Lewis, Omar Haughton, Jayden McCalla and Corey Brown were the men on target.