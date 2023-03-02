Colts checked again as Trysull share the spoils

The Colts visited Trysull FC in the 353 Photography-sponsored Chell Cup and had to settle for a point after the sides cancelled each other out in a tight goalless affair, writes Dave McLean.

It was the second occasion this season that Brandhall have been stopped in their tracks by Trysull FC.

Back in October, the latter took the only league points off the Paycare Division champions, running out deserved 3-1 winners.

In the same section, Trysull Athletic secured a second group win, running out 5-3 home victors over Sedgley Rangers.

In The Sports Shop Kingswinford-sponsored Clinton Cup qualifiers, AFC Bloxwich toppled pacesetters Wombourne Athletic 2-0 to stay firmly in the battle for a top-four spot. There was a goal in each from Ross Stokes and Reece Berry.

Honours were shared in the other Clinton clash as AFC Goldthorne and Hagley United shared four goals.

Junior Kavetu put away a spot-kick to give Hagley the lead, before Goldthorne responded through Kyle Simpson and Wayne Marsh in the first period. Jack Trewartha earned Hagley a vital point.

The first of this season’s Roger Brindley Memorial Cup semi-finals will be staged this Sunday between Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors and MNF Allstarz Veterans at Windsor Avenue playing fields,Wolverhampton.

Other league fixtures are: 353 Photography Chell Cup group qualifiers, AFC Sporting Gornal v Brandhall Colts, Sedgley Rangers v Trysull Athletic.

The Sports Shop Kingswinford Clinton Cup group qualifiers, AFC Bloxwich v Hagley United, AFC Goldthorne v Sedgley & Gornal United West.