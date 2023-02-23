Hartlepool part company with Keith Curle ahead of Walsall clash

Keith Curle

The former Wolves defender, who played more than 700 games in a career spanning 23 years, was on his 10th club as a manager.

But he has left the Suit Direct Stadium after winning just eight of the 29 games in all competitions for which he was in charge following his appointment in September.

Ex-Albion striker Colin West – who was Curle’s assistant – has also left the club, who are just one point outside the League Two relegation zone.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Hartlepool United can this evening confirm the departure of first-team manager Keith Curle and assistant manager Colin West. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Keith and Colin and we wish them well for the future. The club will now move swiftly to appoint a successor to ensure the team has the best opportunity to maintain our Football League status.”

The Pool fans made their feelings known at the end of a 1-0 defeat at home to Newport County on Tuesday night.

The now former boss said: “I can understand the fans’ criticism – it’s a natural emotion because this is their football club, this is their team.

“And I’m their manager so it has to get directed at me I accept that.

“Ultimately, the only way we get out of it is with results and we need to get one on Saturday.

“We need everybody involved and associated with the football club to get on board and give us the opportunity to win the game with Walsall and then the mood will be lifted.”