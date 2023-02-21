Wolves and West Brom into semi-finals

Amy Dicken of Wolves celebrates (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

They take on Stoke City Women at AFC Telford in the FA National Northern Premier looking to jump into second place. They are one point behind second placed Derby County with three games in hand.

Meanwhile they progressed to the semi final of the Birmingham County Cup with a comfortable 5-0 win away at Knowle.

Amy Dicken headed home the first goal inside the area on seven minutes from a Beth Roberts cross . Beth Merriman then crossed for Ali Miller to tap in and make it two on 16 minutes

Just before half time Darcy Cartwright got the third on her first appearance and second half goals from Anna Price and another from Dicken late on sent Wolves through.

West Bromwich Albion are also into the semi final of the county cup after a 1-0 win over Lye Town Ladies, Olivia Stubb's first half goal sending them through.

Stourbridge Women are through as well after a 7-1 win over Solihull Sporting, two goals each from coming from Zoe Clarke and Mil Rogers and the others from Alex Nicklin, Lois Jefferies and Senna Robinson

In the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa beat Leek Town 3-0 with a hat-trick from Steph Weston. The result leaves Khalsa third in the table after 14 games, though they have played three more than their title rivals.

Khalsa travel to Stourbridge in the league tonight (Tuesday) with a 7.45pm kick off at the War Memorial Ground.

Kidderminster Harriers Women secured a place in the Worcester County Cup final with a 7-6 penalty shoot out win over Worcester City Women after it finished 0-0 in normal time.

In West Midlands Regional League Division One North, Lichfield City Reserves lost 4-2 at home to Darlaston Town (1874) CIC. Nicole Bayliss and Amy Rollason scored for City.

Walsall Wood Ladies thrashed Wyrley Ladies 8-1 away with a hat-trick from Taylor Davies, two from Natasha Baptiste and Ruby Mayo and one from Charlotte Turner.