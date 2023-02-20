Birmingham City facing alleged regulation breaches related to proposed takeover

St Andrews (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The charges have been issued to the club and individuals relating to a proposed takeover at St Andrew's following an EFL investigation.

The EFL has not confirmed the identities of anyone involved but the charges allege a number of people were allowed to act as relevant persons and/or acquired control of the club without EFL approval.

"Following the conclusion of an investigation into the proposed acquisition of control at Birmingham City, the EFL has today charged the club and a number of other individuals with alleged breaches of EFL Regulations," an EFL statement read.

"The EFL has been considering whether the club, any Official(s), and/or any Persons involved with the proposed acquisition of control complied with the requirements of the regulations in relation to the Owners' and Directors' Test (OADT).

"Having comprehensively reviewed all relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of Misconduct."

A club statement read: "Birmingham City acknowledges the decision of the EFL and its charges of the club with alleged breaches of EFL regulations following the conclusion of its investigation into the proposed acquisition of control.