West Brom and Wolves ready to face Super League giants in Women's FA Cup

Albion Women's head coach Jenny Sugarman leads her side into a big FA Cup underdog clash tomorrow (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies are not only taking on a side from two tiers above them, but a team who are full-time professionals as well. But head coach Sugarman hopes her part-time side may be able to cause an upset against the Seagulls, who are second-bottom of the top flight.

“We hope for that magic of the FA Cup and the state of where both teams are at can hopefully play into our hands,” she said ahead of the game at Keys Park in Hednesford. “There will be nerves, for most increased from a normal game, we don’t need to increase that by adding more pressure.”

Though Brighton are struggling, Albion are also towards the foot of their division with two league wins all season – third bottom of the National League Northern Premier Division.

But their travels through the FA Cup have been effortless, starting with a 4-0 win against Crewe Alexandra and followed by an 8-0 thrashing away from home of Lichfield City and a 3-2 victory at Liverpool Feds.

And Sugarman hopes they can add a fourth scalp to reach the fifth round for the second year in a row.

“We prepare them for the opportunity, how they might get a result, but also what else might happen when you play a team that’s full-time, with lots of internationals and experience,” she said.

Mariam Mahmood, Albion’s top goal scorer will be looking to increase her goal tally, recently racking up an impressive nine in her last seven games.

Albion's first-team are also in FA Cup fourth round action this weekend as head coach Carlos Corberan takes his side to Championship rivals Bristol City today.

The Spaniard knows Sugarman's team face a tough task against the top flight Seagulls.

"Hopefully, both teams we can go in the cup, that is what we want," said Albion boss Corberan.

"We want to keep going in the cup and we will try to do our best. I know they have a huge challenge, because they are different teams and we are going to wish all the best of course.

"Hopefully we are both in the next round of the competition. Both our women’s team and us too."

Meanwhile, Wolves host another Women’s Super League team in their fourth-round tie, when West Ham visit the New Bucks Head in Telford. And Wolves boss Dan McNamara hopes ‘to follow in their footsteps’.

He said: “It was a dream at the very start to put Wolves Women in front of the best in the country, and West Ham are up there.

“We’ve seen them progress and slowly turn professional (West Ham). All of a sudden they’re reaping the rewards of doing things the right way and we’re a club looking to follow in their footsteps.”

Elsewhere in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round tomorrow, Villa host Fylde (6pm) and Birmingham City travel to the Merseyside to take on Everton (1pm). In the National League Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa visit Wem Town (2pm), while Stourbridge travel to Hull City to play them in the FA Women’s League Plate quarter-finals (2pm).

Elsewhere, Kidderminster Harriers host Sutton Coldfield Town and Lye Town take on Crusaders in the West Midlands Premier League Cup (both 2pm), while Lichfield City host Burton Albion in the West Midlands Premier (2pm) – one week after losing 5-1 to the same opposition.

In Division One North, Wyrley welcome Lichfield City Reserves (2pm) and Walsall Wood are at home against Port Vale (2pm).