Trysull hit back to edge thriller on their travels

Dan Cresswell and Leighton Rose had pushed United into a 2-0 lead before Trysull stormed back to take a 3-2 interval lead. Both sides netted once after the break as Trysull secured maximum reward.

Doubles from Will Lockhead and Jordache Crawford-Brown clinched the points for Trysull while Jack Merrick netted United”s third.

Honours were shared as fourth-placed Wombourne Athletic had to settle for a 3-3 draw at home to Sedgley Rangers.

On target for Athletic were Harry Lammas (two) and Jack Clarke, with the trio of Ben Lewis, Jord Robinson and Ash Sadlier replying.

AFC Bloxwich got the year off to a fine start by moving into the top four after sinking Sedgley & Gornal United West 5-1 as Ross Stokes fired a treble along with a double from Reece Berry.

This week also saw opening fixtures in the Chell Cup and Clinton Cup group qualifiers.

In the former, the leading two Paycare Division rivals fought out a thriller as Brandhall Colts came from two goals down at the break to claim a 4-2 success at home to AFC Sporting Gornal.

Gornal were in the driving seat thanks to Tyler Goodyear and Lewis Round, before Kyle Armstrong (two), Jakob Burroughs and Lynford Tapfunaneyi hit back.