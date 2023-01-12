Hattas through to the final of Mac Webb Cup

Jenson Griffiths, Bradley Shinton and Kobe Nedrick got the goals for Hattas to set up a final date later this year.

There was also plenty of league action, with Hawkins Sports keeping up the heat on Division One leaders Codsall Legion Sundats by winning 5-0 at bottom club Connaught United.

Hawkins scored all their goals in the opening half an hour, with Louie Mason hitting a hat-trick and setting up the other two goals for Scott Sandland and Matty Bestall.

Connor Parker (two) and Kieron Miller earned Warstone Wanderers Wolves a first win of the season – 3-2 over Sporting Athletic ­– while Newhampton Warstones won 3-1 at Red Lions Wanderers thanks to goals from Ashley Evans, Morgan Mann and Connor Weatherstone. Grant Timmins netted for Sporting.

Dog & Partridge drew 2-2 with AFC Huntsmen in Division Two, with Sam Holdcroft and Kaine Peace scoring for Dog, while Tom Rowley (three), Max Hague, Matt Simmons, Tim Lowe and Tom Hague fired Tettenhall to a 7-1 triumph over Wolverhampton Sports GNST. Chris Kalsi replied for GNST.

RGFC overcame Black Country Blades 5-1 and Belgrade beat Bradmore Social 4-1 courtesy of strikes from Alex Ekuma (two), Charlie Cook and Lee Gray. Edwin Abang-Bame netted for Bradmore.

Mike O’Toole was Dudley United hat-trick hero in their 4-1 victory at Pendrell Arms in Division Three, with Billy Betts also on target, while AFC Bradmore won 1-0 at AFC Perton.

Michael Taylor and Brett Williams each bagged a brace in Wednesfield RBL’s 4-1 triumph at Ashmore in Division Four. Aaron Wills replied for Ashmore.

Jack Snoddy and Aiden Bartlett fired Toll House Athletic to a 2-1 win at Warstones Wanderers Revolution, for whom Ally Rose was on target.

Elsewhere, Kian Lloyd and Kieran Marsden scored in Royal Oak’s 5-2 defeat to AFC Willenhall and Dudley Rangers United beat Horse & Jockey Albion 3-0.

Wolves Pack United racked up double figures in their 10-2 triumph over MGFC in Division Five, with Leon Owen and Tyrell McCalla both hitting hat-tricks, Devante Shearer bagging a brace and Rheyce Brown and Jordon Walker netting one apiece.

Goalscorers Joscelyn Allen and Chad Birch hit a hat-trick apiece as NRB Warstones Wanderers defeated New Inn Wombourne 6-2, with Jamala Reid and Ryan Davies scoring for New Inn.

Alex Taylor, Pinder Deo and Ashton Francis helped Wolves Nations edge out Spartans Athletic 3-2, for whom Brad Marshall and Nathan Maxwell scored.