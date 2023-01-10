Ups and downs of Albion’s clashes with Cup minnows

Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion shoots and scores his third goal .

The entertaining 3-3 draw means the duo will do battle at The Hawthorns next week, likely on Tuesday night, for a place in round four and a trip to either Bristol City or Swansea City.

Baggies ties against non-league opposition were commonplace in the early 1990s.

Supporters will always recall Woking with dread, ditto Halifax, but there were some more comfortable occasions.

However, prior to Chesterfield, a tie against Gateshead in 2015 was Albion’s only non-league experience since 1993.

Carlos Corberan admitted the Spireites were better than his in-form Championship flyers on Saturday and did the basics better than the Baggies on an uncomfortable afternoon.

We have a look at the five other Albion Cup ties against opposition from outside of the Football League that have taken place since 1990.

Albion 7-0 Gateshead – January 2015

No chance of an upset here against the team from the north east.

Albion were fired from the front by Saido Berahino – a man with a point to prove after being out of the side for so long. He scored four, with Chris Brunt and James Morrison also among the goals as the Baggies progressed.

Halifax Town 2-1 Albion – November 1993

This was back when Albion were in the first round rather than the third – something many fans simply won’t remember.

Mid-table Conference outfit Halifax Town, now FC Halifax Town were the hosts.

Jason Peake and Steve Saunders got the goals for the Shaymen – and despite a goal from Andy Hunt Albion slipped to defeat.

Peake actually joined Halifax that summer after their relegation from the EFL, rejecting a move to the Baggies as Halifax offered more money.

And the Sky cameras were in attendance as they smelt an upset – and they certainly got one.

Albion 8-0 Aylesbury Utd – November 1992

You have to go back to 1992 for Albion’s biggest FA Cup win – coming over Aylesbury United.

Ossie Ardiles side went on a rampage with Kevin Donovan leading the way with a hat-trick.

Bernie McNally, Bob Taylor, Gary Robson, Paul Raven and Ian Hamilton also got in on the act.

Albion 6-0 Marlow – November 1991

It was another non-league side and another convincing victory for the Baggies. Gary Strodder headed home the first before Don Goodman tapped home from close range.

Craig Shakespeare made it three, and then added a fourth, McNally a fifth and then Robson the final goal.

Albion 2-4 Woking – January 1991

Arguably the most embarrassing day in the club’s history – that will never be forgotten.

The Baggies were already at a low ebb but Tim Buzaglo made sure that got worse.