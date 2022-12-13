Gareth Southgate stay or go? Express and Star journalists have their say

England manager Gareth Southgate at the end of the match

Here's what the Express and Star sports desk think:

Derek Bish - STAY

I gave up on England in 2010. Let’s be honest, the Frank Lampard ‘ghost goal’ against Germany in South Africa would have spared us only a nominal amount of embarrassment in a game where our team of individuals were utterly outclassed.

Six years later, they were at it again as Roy Hodgson threw all his plans out the window and with it most of England’s respectability in defeat to Iceland.

Sam Allardyce eradicated the last of that when being caught in a newspaper sting and so Gareth Southgate was thrust – somewhat reluctantly – into the hotseat.

And not only did Gareth grow to believe he could do the job – he made me, and millions of others, believe in England again.

And from where we were in 2016, that is no mean feat.

This team has got progressively better in major tournaments – despite what a quarter-final exit says this time. The side Southgate has at his disposal, and moulded, is far superior to the team that reached the last four in Russia 2018.

Defeat to a French team who could be about to lay claim to being one of the best international sides of all time should not be viewed as anything other than unfortunate.

And it is that progression which is the chief reason Gareth deserves at least one more tournament cycle.

Add in the bond he shares with his players and understanding of not just international football, but how the Football Association system works, and I genuinely struggle to think of anyone better qualified to carry on the work he has started.

Sure, we can go get a manager with a far more glamorous club CV than Southgate. But, then again, we had that in 2010 with Fabio Capello. And look what happened then – don’t let me give up on England again.

Gareth, I still believe.

Russell Youll - GO

This World Cup was Gareth Southgate’s chance to show he was the man to make the most of a truly once-in-a-generation group of players. To show he had learned the lessons of previous mistakes.

Southgate has done a good job overall; he has fostered a spirit and togetherness rarely, if ever, seen before with England.

Yet the problems remain. At 1-1, England were on top. I, and no doubt countless others, was screaming at the telly: ‘Go for it, Gareth!’. England’s foot was on France’s throat and the game was there for the taking. Instead, Southgate reverted to type. Is he too afraid of losing to actually win? Is he able trust his creative players? Only Southgate himself will know.

But Saturday night was another huge missed opportunity. Second-half indecision and inertia cost England. When the subs eventually came, they were the wrong men at the wrong time.

Yes, it was a case of fine margins. But that is where managers succeed or fail. Southgate had the chance to make the difference. Provide the X-factor. He missed his cue.

Sadly, for France 2022, read Croatia 2018 or Italy 2021. Different circumstances, but the same result.

I’m afraid history tells us Southgate is not the one.

Nathan Judah - STAY

Like it or not, facts are facts and Gareth Southgate is the most successful England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey.

Of course, it’s not as simple as that and the current squad of active players are widely considered to be a ‘generational talent.’

With that tag comes a lot of expectation and, to a certain extent, they have delivered.

Southgate has not achieved that devastating world title knockout the nation so badly desires, but he has won plenty of important bouts along the way.

He’s done an incredible job changing the culture, the infrastructure and restoring the human element to this squad through trust and excellent man-management.

Has Southgate delivered incredible results? No, but it’s so close – beat France and I think they win the World Cup.

Representing England is an honour again - players were actively trying to avoid international duty under previous regimes and for that he should be highly commended.

And who is there instead? Germany’s Thomas Tuchel, maybe Argentina’s Mauricio Pochettino? No thanks!

If Graham Potter was still at Brighton, maybe... but the newly-appointed Chelsea boss hasn’t exactly set the world alight during his brief tenure.

For me, Southgate deserves the Euros. England will either be favourites or slight second favourites behind France, but make no mistake, it’s must win for Gareth.

Liam Keen - STAY

Football is decided on fine margins and England were exceptionally unfortunate against France.

Gareth Southgate’s team were the better side for at least an hour and two big individual moments resulted in a loss.

Olivier Giroud did what he does best with a well taken header, while Harry Kane missed a penalty that he would score nine times out of 10.

That fine margin saw England fall to defeat when they deserved more, against the reigning champions and one of the tournament’s favourites.

England did not lose because of the referee’s performance, but add in Wilton Sampaio’s woeful display and it was another factor going against Southgate’s side on the day.

The main criticism of Southgate’s time in charge has been the inability to beat the top teams. On the face of it, that is true, but the details against France matter and England should have won.

Last year a penalty shootout denied them a major honour against Italy.

The finest of margins. Southgate has united the squad, created an impressive atmosphere among the players and brought through incredible young talent.

If he has the stomach to stay on, he deserves that chance as this team is on the edge of something special. Who are the alternatives?

Matt Maher - STAY

There is ultimately only one man who will decide whether Gareth Southgate remains as England boss.

That is Southgate himself and after six years in which he has transformed the reputation of the national team, ending numerous long-standing hoodoos, that is precisely how it should be.

No manager should ever be free from scrutiny. The final two hurdles England have yet to clear – beating a genuinely top team in a knockout game and actually winning a trophy – remain in place after Saturday’s quarter-final defeat to France.

Could Southgate have done things differently in the closing stages? Perhaps. But England were in many respects unfortunate to be edged out in a contest of fine margins and the overall sense was of a team which remains on the right track. Fears Southgate’s rein might be turning stale, after six-match winless run through the summer, were erased by performances in Qatar. Crucially, the players are still buying into the message.

A lack of credible replacements further strengthens the case for Southgate remaining in post but his record alone is more than sufficient for him to be deciding his own fate. The FA, not to mention England’s fans, should be hoping he continues.

Nick Elwell - STAY

Many people will say England’s overall performance was par for the course. We topped a group that we should be topping and beat a side in the last 16 that we should be beating. Then, as has been the case before, we lost to the first decent team we faced.

Well, France are a bit more than ‘decent’ and Saturday’s quarter- final clash was a 50-50 call. A game that could have gone either way, a game that hinged on one or two key moments and one or two questionable refereeing decisions. And now the debate over whether Gareth Southgate is the right man is reaching fever pitch. His detractors will say he is too cautious, too safe, too predictable. They want football’s version of cricket’s Baz-ball rather than the more measured Gaz-ball.

Perhaps the gung-ho approach would work, who knows? But there is no denying England have made progress under Southgate.