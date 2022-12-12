Notification Settings

Jude Bellingham: Keep the faith – our time will come

By Russell Youll

Black Country-born World Cup star Jude Bellingham gave fans a thumbs up on his return to England last night, promising: “Our time will come!”

England manager Gareth Southgate outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, Qatar
England's Jude Bellingham departs Birmingham Airport
The 19-year-old, who starred for the Three Lions on their journey to the quarter-finals, flew back into Birmingham Airport last night with the rest of the squad following their 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday night.

And the Stourbridge-born Borussia Dortmund player sent a message to fans on his Instagram account.

“This one will be painful for a long time. The better team on the night went out, that’s football sometimes,” he wrote.

England manager Gareth Southgate outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, Qatar

“Regardless, I’m so proud of the effort, fight and performance from my team-mates over the course of the whole tournament.

“Thank you also to the fans for the love and support these past few weeks, stick with us even in this low moment as we use this experience to continue to grow as a team for future tournaments.

“Keep the faith, our time will come.”

Meanwhile, manager Gareth Southgate is considering his future after the heartbreak of their World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of France.

