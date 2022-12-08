Wanderers share the goals around as they pick up three points

New Hampton Wanderers moved six points clear of second-bottom Dynamo 50 Stile thanks to an 8-2 triumph on the road.

Dominic Fearon and Sam Findell, while Cal Anderson, Liam Banks, Benjamin Alexander, Ashley Evans, Connor Weatherstone, Alex Ryder and Morgan Mann (two) shared the New Hampton goals.

Nathan Cain hit a hat-trick to lead Wolverhampton Sports GNST to a 4-1 victory at Bradmore Social in Division Two. Gagandeep Kular also scored for GNST, while Jaffray Mhina replied for Bradmore.

Elsewhere, AFC KT Rangers defeated Belgrade 4-1 and Black Country Blades defeated AFC Huntsmen 7-3.

Luke Prichard and Ben Styles scored in WV United's 4-2 defeat against ECC Sports in Division Three, while Dudley United edged out AFC Bradmore thanks to Ryan Tinsley, Kieran Smith and Steven Bennett.

AFC Perton defeated DY United 5-2, with Ryan McDermott, Joshua Watters, Curtis Tonks, Jordan Dowen and Tom Morris on target for Perton. Connor Green and Ben Franklin replied for DY.

Elsewhere, Jungle Juice won 8-2 at ECC United and Old Bush Athletic beat Hattas 4-3.

Dan Hopson scored four times, Alex Banks bagged a brace and Craig Radford, Michael Taylor and Warren Beards got one each as Wednesfield RBL routed Royal Oak Chapel Ash 9-0 in Division Four.

There were also a hat-trick of 4-2 wins for Dudley Rangers United, Ashmore and AFC Willenhall at Barnhurst Lane Lions, Navigation Inn and Toll House Athletic.

Elvis Ejob bagged a brace and Rheyce netted the other as Wolves Pack United downed NRB Warstones Wanderers 3-1, while Bushbury Hill got the better of New Inn Wombourne 5-3 after strikes from Ryan Banks, Josh Moreton, Tyler Sherwood, Jamie Harley and Cameron Fellows. Joel Bradley hit a hat-trick for New Inn.

Spartans Athletic drew 3-3 with Pattingham Panthers, with Jaydon Bradley (two) and Callum Cooper netting for Spartans, while Portobello Rangers edged out Tettenhall Athletic 1-0 and Raytheon won 6-1 at Wolves Nations.

Codsall Legion Sundats and Warstones Wanderers Wolves will contest the final of the GA Evans CUp after winning through their semi-final ties on Sunday.

Codsall triumphed 4-1 at Red Lion Wanderers, taking an early lead when Josh Carvel capitalised on a Red Lion mistake and then doubling it through Jay Holdcroft.

Red Lion grabbed a goal on the stroke of half-time when Grant Timmins headed in a Marc Clifford cross

But Carvel beat the offside trap to coolly finish, making it 3-1, and Remi Birch scored the goal of the day to round off the scoring, having a touch and firing into the top corner from 20 yards.

Warstones Wanderers Wolves saw off Connaught United after goals from Gurjit Singh (three), Bradley Lawley, Oscar Searle and John Shaw.

In the quarter-finals of the Staffordshire Sunday Premier Cup, Louie Mason hit a hat-trick and Matty Bestall the other as Hawkins Sports won 4-1 at Brereton Lions.