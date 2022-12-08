Declan Rice misses England training through illness

England's Declan Rice following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The 23-year-old has started all four games for Gareth Southgate's side in Qatar but was absent from the session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Callum Wilson also sat out as he recovers from a minor muscle strain.

There were 22 players involved in the session. Ben White left last week due to a personal issue and Raheem Sterling headed back to England ahead of the last-16 win against Senegal due to a family matter.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was pleased with the news that Sterling would return.

"(It is) a massive lift," he said.