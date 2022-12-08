Declan Rice misses England training through illness

The 23-year-old has started all four games for Gareth Southgate's side in Qatar but was absent from the session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.
Callum Wilson also sat out as he recovers from a minor muscle strain.
There were 22 players involved in the session. Ben White left last week due to a personal issue and Raheem Sterling headed back to England ahead of the last-16 win against Senegal due to a family matter.
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was pleased with the news that Sterling would return.
"(It is) a massive lift," he said.
"Raheem is an amazing player. Obviously he had to fly home to deal with what has gone on. We are just glad he is alright."