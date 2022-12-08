Beacon title race heating up as winning runs go on

Brandhall Colts

Main contenders for the Paycare Division crown, AFC Sporting Gornal and Brandhall Colts, both extended their winning ways with respective victories over Sedgley & Gornal United East (4-1) and Bushbury Hill (8-0).

And, with lowly Lane Head Titans having resigned from the league this week and their league records removed, AFC Sporting Gornal have now taken over pole position and lead the way by a slender point from long-time pacesetters Brandhall.

As a result, Sporting have one league fixture remaining whereas Brandhall have two and both are in action this Sunday before the programme breaks until early January.

Sporting were once more well served by goal-grabber Tyler Goodyear, who notched a treble in a 4-1 triumph at United East, with Joe Bannister also netting for the new leaders. Ashton Rose replied for United.

Meanwhile, Kyle Armstrong kept up his Impressive goalscoring form with four for Brandhall, while Jakob Burroughs blasted three in a blistering five minute spell late on.

Third-place Trysull FC kept up their push for a top-three finish in their debut campaign with a sixth league victory in nine, running out comfortable 5-0 home winners over Hagley United.

United went nap in a excellent first period as the goals flowed from Benji Johnson (two), Lewis Roberts, Connor Stokes and Ryan Bolton.

Wombourne Athletic continued their good form as they moved into the top four after hitting visiting Sedgley & Gornal United West for six.

On target for Athletic were Brandon Malpass (two), Owen Massey, Jack Clarke, Ben Aust and Jack Wilson with his first for the club from the penalty spot.

There were long overdue celebrations in the AFC Goldthorne squad as the basement side chalked up their first league success of the season, 3-2 at Gunmakers Arms, who were fourth going into the game.

On the mark for Goldthorne, who climb two places, were the trio of Liam Thompson, Wayne Spalding and Alec Duffield. Responding for the Gunners were Vladyslav Tkachyk and Tom Wale.

After progressing in the Lester Charity Cup the previous weekend, Trysull Athletic extended their impressive knockout form when reaching the last eight of this season's prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup.

The Beacon outfit crushed hosts Attleborough FC 8-0 as star man Will Spruce fired three, well supported by Joel Crainer (two), Jacob Crainer, Tom Spruce and an own goal.

Narrowly missing out in the same competition were Sedgley Rangers who, in a tightly-contested affair, took the lead at Black Country United.

However, the hosts levelled the scores in normal time then won a tense penalty shootout by the odd goal in 15 to edge into the next round.

Group matches continued in the Roger Brindley Memorial Cup and, in section A, Claregate Park Rangers Vets boosted their hopes of progressing with a 6-1 success over AFC Broadlands Vets.

Sharing the goal limelight for Claregate were the quintet of Rodney Williams, Nathan Jackson, Josh Baker, Isaac Meggoe and Ashley Brown. Broadlands' consolation came from John McCarthy.

In the same group, Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors posted their first win in three, hitting AFC Willenhall Vets 8-2 as Alex Birch helped himself to three.

Good backing came from Kaz Ali, Andy Broom, Sandeep Chatha, Gagan Kullar and Avi Atwal, while Mark Hodgetts and Brett Williams responded.

In Group B, Issa Casuals Vets took over top spot on goal difference after emerging 4-2 victors against previously unbeaten MNF Allstarz.

Kevin Humpage stole the show for Casuals with a well-taken treble, while Liam Poll chipped in with the fourth. Lucas Louza hit both for the Allstarz.

Finally, a Lee Faulkner double enabled Bilston Old Boys to share six goals with visiting HC Rangers.