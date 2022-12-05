Notification Settings

England's Callum Wilson misses training due to muscle strain

FootballPublished: Comments

Callum Wilson did not join England's other non-starters at training on Monday due to a minor muscle strain.

Callum WIlson

The Newcastle striker has made two substitute appears in Qatar and was an unused substitute in Sunday's 3-0 World Cup last-16 win against Senegal.

England's starters worked inside the following day at their Al Wakrah Sports Complex base, where the rest of the group worked outside with Gareth Southgate and his coaches.

Wilson was the only absentee from the session for non-starters, with a slight niggle meaning the striker sat out as a precaution.

England are set to have a day off on Tuesday before preparations ramp up ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France.

