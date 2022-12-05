England's Callum Wilson misses training due to muscle strain

Callum WIlson

The Newcastle striker has made two substitute appears in Qatar and was an unused substitute in Sunday's 3-0 World Cup last-16 win against Senegal.

England's starters worked inside the following day at their Al Wakrah Sports Complex base, where the rest of the group worked outside with Gareth Southgate and his coaches.

Wilson was the only absentee from the session for non-starters, with a slight niggle meaning the striker sat out as a precaution.