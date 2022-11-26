World Cup Watch Day 6: Welsh heartbreak and a missed opportunity for England

England's Phil Foden after the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Here is a round-up of day six at the World Cup:

Historic Qatar goal but hosts dumped out

The hosts Qatar became the first side to be eliminated from the competition - as they were beaten 3-1 by Senegal.

But the got themselves on the scoresheet in what was an historic moment for the nation.

Elsewhere in the clash, Boulaye Dia, a player who went on trial at Cymru Premier League side Airbus UK in 2016 and failed to win a deal, scored for Senegal, with Gary Lineker poking fun at the Welsh side after the game. However headed up recruitment at the club will have had their head in their hands on Friday!

Former Wolves keeper sent off as Wales falter

Wales were hoping they going to channel their success of their two previous Euros campaigns in Qatar - but it just hasn't happened.

Their clash with Iran was huge, they needed something - but they just did not turn up.

Iran, who wrongly have been written off by many, were miles the better side and when Wayne Hennessey was sent off for a high boot, it was all downhill for the Welsh.

The funniest part of the game was the fact the referee only handed the former Wolves keeper an initial yellow - before changing it to read after looking back on the pitchside screen. And we say the officiating in the Premier League is bad!

Iran struck twice late on and they fully deserved their win - and now look likely to progress.

Holland and Ecuador keep Group A tight

Holland might be top of their group but they have not shown what they are capable of so far - after they were held by Ecuador.

Ecuador themselves have been arguably the most impressive in Group A and aside from Qatar that group remains very tight now.

However, they now face a big task with talisman Enner Valencia taken off through injury.

Back to boring England?

Rarely have England gone from being so expansive, attacking, on the front foot - to being so off it and lethargic.

Their performance against the USA was lacklustre and it was a performance that no one expected after Monday - but one you kind of thought they might produce at some point.

Unfortunately they did and Gareth Southgate came out after and said his side were managing their campaign. That is fair enough - but if they had gone and played on the front foot and got at the US, like they did with Iran - they would have enough quality to have won the game.

They'd be through and be able to maybe play a weakened side against Wales, rest some players up and get ready for the last 16. As it is, there is something riding on that now and a little bit of pressure, something that could have been avoided.

For Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham, it was a quiet night compared to his commanding display against Iran, and in truth it was quiet for all England players.