Salmon packs a real punch for hungry Wolves

The hungry Wolves made it eight wins from eight games thanks to a 9-4 success at home to Pattingham Panthers.

Leon Salmon led the charge with a four-goal salvo while Rhyce Brown bagged a hat-trick. Ramone Pitter and Tyrell Mccalla also struck for Wolves.

NRB Warstones Wanderers also boast a perfect record after beating Raytheon 7-1 to make it five wins from five.

Ryan Banks and Connor Bentley netted as Bushbury Hill won 2-0 at Wolves Nations.

Tettenhall Athletic had Martin Marston, Chris Wood, Tom Mason and Darren Hill on target in their 4-1 win over New Inn Wombourne.

Wednesfield RBL still lead the way in Division Four after Dan Hopson (two), Alex Banks, George Hough and Michael Taylor fired them to a 5-2 home win against AFC Willenhall.

Second-placed Horse & Jockey Albion came from one down to win 2-1 at Warstone Wanderers Revolution.

Luke Georgiou and Simeon Paisley struck for Albion.

Ashmore beat Barnhurst Lane Lions 1-0, while Royal Oak saw Minerva off 5-1 and Dudley United Rangers hammered Toll House Athletic 7-3.

Division Three leaders Jungle Juice edged to a 1-0 victory against visiting Balls to Cancer.

Dudley United triumphed 9-1 at DY United while AFC Bradmore won 4-1 at WV United.

Andy Thomas, Jack Wylde and Dan Perry netted as AFC Perton beat ECC Sports 3-2.

Old Bush and Pendrell Arms drew 3-3, while ECC United went down 3-1 at home to Hattas

RG FC hit the goal trail in Division Two as they won 8-3 at Belgrade.

Jamie Turner was the star of the show, netting four times. Reuben Aldridge (two), Ashley Brown and Shaun Lane joined him on the scoresheet.

Tettenhall ran out 3-2 winners at home to Bradmore Social and AFC KT Rangers eased past Wolverhampton Sports Gnst, 6-1.

In Division One, second-placed Codsall Legion Sundats are level on points with leaders Hawkins Sports Sunday after beating them 4-2.

Ryan Bradshaw struck twice and Sean Hickey once in Emerald Athletic’s 3-0 victory at home to Connaught United.

Dynamo 50 Stile lost 4-1 to Sporting Athletic. Nathaniel D’Savo bagged a hat-rick for the visitors.

Dog & Partridge are through to the semi-finals of the Vin Boden Cup after beating Black Country Blades 3-2.