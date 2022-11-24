Armstrong hits six of the best as Colts canter home

The current clear Paycare Division leaders kept up their impressive form with a runaway 11-0 victory over lowly Lane Head Titans to stay five points clear of nearest rivals AFC Sporting Gornal.

There was also a double hat-trick for prolific marksman Kyle Armstrong, who was well supported by individual scorers, Lewis Davis, Reece Warmington, Josh Gethan, Jephthah Machipisa and an own goal.

Keeping up the chase were second-placed AFC Sporting Gornal, whose main man Tyler Goodyear extended his deadly goalscoring form with another treble in a 6-1 home success against Sedgley & Gornal United West.

It was a seventh league win in nine for Sporting, who also had Joe Bannister, Sam Stokes and Lewis Round on target. Callum O’Connell replied for United.

Third-placed Trysull FC retained a top three spot despite going down by the odd goal in five away to fast improving Wombourne Athletic.

Wombourne were pegged back twice by Trysull before eventually edging the spoils through Morgan McConnell, Ryan Walker and Ben Aust. Keeping things close were Trysull’s Connor Stokes and Lewis Bowman.

It was back to winning ways for Sedgley Rangers as they also grabbed the glory in a keenly contested 3-2 win atAFC Goldthorne.

On target for Rangers were Jack Dunphy, Ben Lewis and Ashley Sadlier. Kai Matthews replied with a fine brace.

Trysull Athletic followed up their superb county cup success by taking maximum points in a 3-0 league return at Hagley United as Jimmy Harris, Luke Harper and Steve Rickhuss netted.

Honours were shared as AFC Bloxwich and visiting Sedgley & Gornal United East hit two apiece.

After a goalless first period, Dan Cresswell broke the deadlock for United before super sub Nick Arnold struck back with a double.

That looked set to earn United their opening league victory of the campaign, only to be denied by a last minute equaliser from Bloxwich’s Luke Fellows.

In the Roger Brindley Memorial Cup group games, Claregate Park Rangers Vets opened their programme with a convincing 6-2 win at home to Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors in section A.

Rodney Williams remains a deadly goal-grabber at this level as he helped himself to a splendid treble, supported by two-goal Joe Madley. Replying were Parv Sidhu and Harpreet Sangha.

In the same section, AFC Broadlands and visiting AFC Willenhall Vets drew 1-1, thanks to Dan Newton and Joel Gordon respectively.

Issa Casuals Vets hit the goal trail in Group B, running out 7-3 victors over HC Rangers as Kevin Humpage and Liam Poll bagged doubles. Dave Kennedy responded with a brace for Rangers.

This Sunday sees opening ties in the league’s flagship knockout competition the Lester Charity Cup, sponsored for the first time by European Mezzanine Systems.