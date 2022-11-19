Wolves blow the Shrews away with eight goal blast

Wolves v Shrewsbury (Getty)

Wolves had five different goal scorers at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Amber Hughes netting a hat-trick, Anna Morphet finishing with a brace and Maz Gauntlett, Beth Merrick and Helen Dermody all netting to make it comfortable for Wolves.

Maddie Jones and former Wolves defender Leanne Rimmer were on the scoresheet for Shrewsbury. West Bromwich Albion Women also secured their place in the second round after a 4-0 win over Crewe. Mariam Mahmood opened the scoring for the Baggies after 20 minutes, converting from the spot before netting a brilliant second with a superb curling effort ahead of half time.

Hannah George and Phoebe Warner both came close via free kicks following the break, but it was debutant Maria Timms who volleyed home the third.

During the final stages, Albion then capped off the scoring through an own goal following good work from substitute Shannon Stamps.

Lye Town Ladies went out 4-1 to Wem Town at home. despite taking an early lead and Stourbridge Ladies lost at Peterborough in the last minute 2-1 after Hannah Fishwick had equalised the home team’s first half opener.

Stourbridge travel to Solihull Moors in the county cup on Sunday and Lye Town are at home to Coventry Sphinx in the same competition.

Aston Villa Women return to Women’s Super League action tomorrow and will try to add consistency to their game.

They return to Villa Park to play Reading Women after their 1-0 triumph at Liverpool two weeks ago which meant they have won three and lost three of their opening six games.

England international Rachel Daly got the winner at Prenton Park and has scored three of Villa’s nine goals this season - the same number they have conceded. Kick off at Villa Park tomorrow is 2pm.

In the Championship, Birmingham City Ladies will try to put a 3-2 defeat at London Lionesses behind them when they travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City.

National League Division One Midlands action saw Sporting Khalsa overcomne a 1-0 deficit at half time to beat Boldmere St Michaels with a last gasp Rebecca Hall goal.

Isabelle Austin-Short got them back on level terms at 1-1 in the second half before Hall popped up with the winner right on the whistle.

In Division One North, Darlaston Town (1874) CIC Ladies lost 3-1 at home to Tamworth Women, only Zoe Steele’s goal proving a consolation

Walsall Wood Ladies also lost at home, 3-2 to City of Stoke Women Football Club - Rosie Hargreaves got both goals for Wood. Wyrley Ladies were thrashed 9-1 at Shifnal Town FC Ladies, substitute Ellie Harper getting the consolation for Wyrley.