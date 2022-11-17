Trysull hit goal trail to book their cup place

This week saw Trysull Athletic hit six against visiting Ashmore to march proudly into the next stage of the prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup, writes Dave McLean.

In a see-saw affair, Athletic raced into a 3-0 first-half advantage with well-taken efforts from Joel Crainer, Joe Timmins and Will Spruce.

However, the tie was by no means done and dusted as Ashmore fought back superbly with a brace before the interval, followed by an equaliser immediately after the break.

On the resumption Trysull upped the tempo once more and further goals from Spruce, Carl Kearney and Chad Brandrick secured their spot in the next stage of the competition where they will be joined by fellow Beacon outfit Sedgley Rangers.

On the Paycare Division league front, leaders Brandhall Colts got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 home success over third place Gunmakers Arms.

It was an eighth triumph in nine starts and one that enables Brandhall to retain a five-point advantage over second-placed AFC Sporting Gornal who have a match in hand.

In form goal-grabber Kyle Armstrong was a two goal hero for Brandhall, first with a seventh-minute spot-kick, before finally securing three more vital league points for the Colts with 18 minutes remaining.

Sporting Gornal continued their winning ways with a 2-0 home triumph over Sedgley Rangers thanks to leading marksman Tyler Goodyear and Lewis Quick.

Taking over third spot were Trysull FC as they ran out comfortable 5-0 home victors against Sedgley & Gornal United West.

Hitting the goal trail for Trysull FC, who are eight points adrift of Brandhall with a match in hand, were Jordache Crawford-Brown (two), Benji Johnson, Kian Burborough and an own goal.

There was a second league win in three for Hagley United as they edged a closely fought 2-1 encounter against visiting Sedgley & Gornal United East.

Ben Davidson fired United ahead on the half-hour mark before Jack Merrick levelled matters just after the restart. Twenty minutes remained when Anthony Andreou fired Hagley’s winner.

Not for the first time this season, Bushbury Hill showed their battling qualities as they hit back to share the spoils with AFC Goldthorne.

Wayne Marsh and Connor Fellows had seemingly put Goldthorne on the path to a first league success, only to be denied by Bushbury replies from Josh Lawcock and Anthony Smyth.

It could well have been maximum points for the Arms, but for a missed penalty!