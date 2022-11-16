Five-star Warstones duo on target in huge cup triumph

They both netted five times as NRB thrashed Pattingham Panthers 17-1 in the quarter-finals of Wolverhampton & District Sunday League’s CE Yardley Cup.

Jayden McCalla (two), Faybian Facey, Tom Foster, Godfred Summerville, Kian Griffiths and Tyrell Walker were also on target for Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Emerald Athletic won 5-2 at Warstones Wanderers Wolves and Red Lion Wanderers defeated Bradmore Social 3-0 in the opening round of the Charity Cup.

Lewis Siverns curled in a free-kick, Andy Smith smashed home a cutback from Adam Lindsay and then Smith scored again in the dying minutes when he chipped the goalkeeper.

Sporting Athletic are the league’s last representatives in Birmingham FA’s Roger Wood Memorial Cup after reaching the last 16 with a 2-1 victory at OU First – Nathaniel Djalo grabbed the winner.

Andy Thomas, Jake Richardson and Ryan McDermott scored for AFC Perton, but they exited the TB Williamson Cup at the second-round stage on penalties to ISSA.

AFC Bradmore lost on penalties to Turnberry in the same competition, while Trysull Athletic beat Ashmore 6-3 in the second round of the Sunday Amateur Cup.

There was also plenty of league action as Keiran Francis and Louie Mason both scored hat-tricks in a big win for Hawkins Sports in Division One. They were both on the goal trail as Sports won 8-1 at Dynamo 50 Stile, with Matthew Hearsey and Joe Hindley also netting. Sam Findell replied for Dynamo.

Elsewhere, Codsall Legion Sundats overcame Connaught United 4-2, while Leon Roberts bagged a brace in AFC Huntsmen’s 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Sports GNST in Division Two.

Aaron Morgan, Leo Head and Tom Roberts netted in Dog & Partridge’s 3-1 triumph over AFC KT Rangers and there was a 3-0 win for AFC Bentley Sunday against RG FC.

And there was also an eight-goal thriller between Black Country Blades and Tettenhall that the latter won 5-3 thanks to Mark Giles (two), Ki Large, Tom Rowley and an own goal.

Dudley United were beaten 8-4 by Jungle Juice in Division Three, despite strikes for Mike O’Toole, Lewis Handley, Daniel Price and Billy Betts.

Craig Mullet scored DY United’s goal in their 1-1 draw with ECC Sports, Pendrell Arms beat WV United 6-2 and Balls to Cancer lost 2-1 to Hattas despite a goal for Tom Stacey.

Warstones Wanderers Revolution, Barnhurst Lane Lions and Horse & Jockey Albion were all winners in Division Four, while Kyle Matthews and Kyle Crutchley scored in MG FC’s 3-2 defeat against Wolves Pack United in Division Five.

An early penalty from Danny Brighton set Bushbury on their way to a 5-0 victory over Tettenhall Athletic, with Adekoya Jasper (two), Connor Bentley and an own goal completing the scoring.