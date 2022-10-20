Super six for Brandhall as they surge clear at the top

Bilston Old Boys opened their Roger Brindley Memorial Cup campaign with victory in this week’s Beacon League

The Colts retained their impressive start with a sixth straight Paycare Division win, emerging comfortable 5-0 victors away to AFC Goldthorne.

Once more the Armstrong brothers were among the goals, as Kyle bagged a brace and Connor one. Josh Gethan made it a nap hand with a fine double.

This latest success also enabled the Colts to open up a seven-point advantage over their nearest rivals Gunmakers Arms.

This weekend Brandhall entertain fellow unbeaten AFC Bloxwich who hit back twice to eventually see off a tough challenge from Bushbury Hill in their latest outing.

In a six-goal thriller, Bushbury led twice through Linford Hughes and Brad Hutton, before Bloxwich took maximum points with a 4-2 success, goals from Thomas Battisson (two), Cory Wilkes and Ryan Jones.

Gunmakers climbed into the top two after registering their third league win of the campaign, 5-0 away to Hagley United with two goals apiece from Nathaniel Strachan and Joe Morris, with Vladyslav Tkachyk rounding off the scoring.

Also undefeated this term are Sedgley & Gornal United West who made it three wins in four when inflicting a first loss on Sedgley Rangers 3-2. Luke Chapman led the way with a well taken double, supported by Callum O’Connell. Still searching for their opening league wins are Wombourne Athletic and Sedgley & Gornal United East, whose stalemate ended 1-1.

Opening group games were played in the Roger Brindley Memorial Cup competition and there were winning starts for Bilston Old Boys, AFC Broadlands and MNF Allstarz.

In Group B, the former impressed in a 5-3 home success against Issa Casuals Vets, with Darrell Gillett notching a well-taken treble. HR Rangers took an early advantage against visiting MNF Allstarz, before slipping to a 4-2 defeat.

Krish Patel, Yaqoob, Alex Fletcher and Rikhi Bhella netted for MNF, while two-goal Phil Higginson responded.