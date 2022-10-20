Jacob heads for the Bernabeu - inspired by Walsall's Liam Kinsella

Rushall midfielder Jacob Vurlan

The nine-year-old midfielder, who hails from Walsall and now lives in Lichfield, jets out to Madrid today after being selected to represent the region at the Real Madrid training base.

Vurlan turns out for Rushall’s under-11s in the Walsall Junior Youth League and was selected among a Junior League representative squad as part of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

And, as a special treat before heading to the continent, the Walsall season ticket holder revealed a video message from Saddlers midfield star Liam Kinsella, as dad Mark revealed.

“He’s a big Walsall fan and through a family connection Liam Kinsella has been kind enough to send him a private video message,” said Mark.

“He said congratulations and good luck. Jacob plays in a very similar position and similar way to Kinsella. He’s his favourite player.”

Among the cream of his age group he will train and play at Real’s world class Valdebebas training facility and will also enjoy a tour of the legendary Santiago Bernabau stadium. The midfielder won the spot to travel on the tour after impressive coaches with his performances.

The youngster, who is heading to Spain with his dad, is looking forward to turning out in Rushall’s familiar colours in the nation’s capital.

Vurlan started playing football aged five. He spent time at Wolves and two years at pre-academy level with boyhood club Walsall.

The St Joseph’s Catholic School pupil also train at ACE Academy, the youth set-up run by ex-Saddlers man Wayne Thomas.

Proud dad Mark added: “He was just obviously delighted and excited, he’s been incredibly excited for weeks.

“When he tells his mates he’s going to Real Madrid on Thursday they look at him as if he’s got two heads!

“It’s incredible for him, at so young to have that opportunity, it’s great.