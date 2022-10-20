Hawkins keep up their perfect start to the season

AFC Willenhall were 3-1 winners over Dudley United Rangers on Sunday

The Division One table-toppers downed New Hampton Warstones thanks to goals from Matty Bestall, Adam Osbourne and Louie Mason to maintain their perfect record.

Emerald Athletic were 5-2 victors at Sporting Athletic, with Ryan Bradshaw (two), Tony Agnello, Jack Stanley and Tom Ray on target. Miles Graham and Nataniel D’jalo replied for Sporting.

Connaught twice led against Warstone Wanderers Wolves, but had to settle for a point after Isaac Cooper and Keiron Miller cancelled out strikes from Derry Peeler and Cieran Clifton.

And there was a 2-0 triumph for Red Lion Wanderers at Dynamo 50 Stile, courtesy of goals from Andy Smith and James Turley.

Daniel Hadley and Lewis Round netted in the second half to fire Black Country Blades to a 2-0 victory at Wolverhampton Sports GNST in Division Two, while there was 6-0 win for Dog & Partridge at Bradmore Social thanks to Tom Roberts (two), Josh Cook, Leo Head, Nathan Buckley and Dan McLaughlin .

There were also a pair of 2-2 draws in the division, with Leon Roberts and Ethan Pukalak helping AFC Huntsman sharethe spoils with Belgrade, for whom Lee Gray and Charlie Cook were on target.

And Simon Sharma was at the double for RG FC in their draw at Tettenhall, for whom Mark Giles and Tom Rowley scored.

Liam Parkes scored four times as Old Bush Athletic hit the goal trail in their 10-0 thrashing of WV United in Division Three. Alex Bradnick and Shaun Steventon bagged a brace apiece, while Brad Wagstaff amd Chad Freeman were also on target.

Kobe Nedrick, Jenson Griffiths and Max Morris helped Hattas edge out Dudley United 3-2, while Craig Mullet and Sam Barker fired DY United to a 2-1 triumph at AFC Bradmore. Alex Trout scored for Bradmore. Elsewhere, there were away wins for EC Sports, AFC Perton and Jungle Juice.

Dan Hopson and Brett Williams were the hat-trick heroes for Wednesfield RBL in their 6-2 win over Barnhurst Lane Lions in Division Four. Kyle Lavelle and Ryan Dillon replied.

Toll House and Ashmore shared eight goals and the points, with Jack Adams, Joshua Smallwood, Simon Charles and George Asbury scoring for Toll House and Rhys Horton (two), Bradley Horton and Tom Elliotts on target for Ashmore.

Jamie Martin fired Royal Oak Chapel Ash to a 1-0 win at Warstones Revolution, while Jamie Saidler hit a hat-trick in Horse & Jockey Albion’s 5-2 victory at Navigation Inn. Ryan Harper and Thomas Smith also scored.

Second-half substitute Callum Bright (two) and Jake Morgan helped AFC Willenhall to a 3-1 triumph against Dudley United Rangers.

Wolves Nations came from behind to beat Portobello Rangers 5-2 in Division Five thanks to Ashley Brown’s hat-trick and Sebastian Haldron’s brace. Luke Simons and Matthew Thomas got Portobello’s goals.

MG FC came from 2-0 down to beat Raytheon 3-2 courtesy of a brace from Sean Stenson and a Kyle Perry tap-in, while Rhyce Brown (two), Franck Keli (two), Thomas Czerepaninec and Tyrell Mcalla fired Wolves Pack United to a 6-1 triumph at Spartans. Amani Allen scored for Spartans.