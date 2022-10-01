Midland League is teaming up with Hummel

Hummel

The Denmark-based football kit and clothing manufacturer have in the past supplied kit to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Villa and Benfica but have always been fully supportive of grassroots football, with a stated mission to change the world through sport.

The new partnership will see clubs in Midland Divisions Two and Three wearing Hummel-branded bench wear at matches and the league will promote the company as its brand of choice across all 120 clubs.

It follows on from separate relationships with Mark Harrod Sports Products, United Gas and Power, NposPay card readers and Wiseman Lighting, all of who are on board this season.

Representatives of Hummel were at Kenilworth Sporting on Saturday to meet league officials before the game with Knowle. They had already visited Enville Athletic who will also be using their sportswear.

League chairman Mike Joiner said:”We are delighted to have such a prestigious brand associated with the league.

“The new partnership is one of several the league has announced in recent weeks – all aimed at helping our member clubs and sponsorship and these sort of collaborations are vital to us.

“I’m sure Hummel will provide a great service to clubs in our league going forward as will all our sponsors and we encourage everyone involved with our clubs to use their services when they can.”

James Golden, Hummel’s Head of Teamsport, UK and Ireland added: “Non-league football is the heartbeat of the game and it seemed an obvious fit for our brand to be involved in this level of the football.