Sedgley and Gornal United rack up a dozen to send rivals a warning

Gunmakers Arms have made a three-match unbeaten start to the season

In a one-sided encounter United made it a three-match unbeaten start to the campaign when clipping the wings of Kewford Eagles 12-0, writes Dave McLean.

United, who have picked up seven points so far, ran riot from the start, finding the target no few than eight times in a dominate first period.

Inflicting most damage were the pairing of Callum O’Connell and Jack Heather, who both notched four, well supported by Chad Corsby and Alex Elcock with doubles.

Also on seven points are reigning Paycare champions Sedgley Rangers who brought to an end newcomers Trysull FC’s 100 per cent start.

In contrast, just a solitary strike from Jermelle Banner on 75 minutes separated these two well-matched sides and earned Rangers a second success in three.

Marching clear at the top and chalking up a third successive win to open a two point gap were Brandhall Colts.

They came from behind to defeat battling AFC Sporting Gornal, who had led by the odd goal in three at the break, 5-2 as Kyle Armstrong continued his fine goalscoring form with a treble. Also on the mark for Brandhall were Taylor Nolan and Reece Warmington, with Tyler Goodyear and Lewis Round having led Sporting’s charge in the opening half. It was two wins in as many starts for AFC Bloxwich as they got the better of visiting AFC Goldthorne 4-1, with Ryan Jones, Dwaine Holmes, Ashley Justin and Rob Hinks grabbing the goal limelight for the hosts. Jack Cooper netted Goldthorne’s consolation.

Having struggled in their first Beacon season, Gunmakers Arms have made an excellent three-match unbeaten start in the Paycare after securing a thrilling 3-2 triumph at Trysull Athletic.

The trio of James Williams, Matthew Bradley and Owen Eggington celebrated a goal apiece for Gunmakers, who were run close by Chad Brandrick’s double.

Bushbury Hill are also off the mark after two early setbacks. They trailed to a single Junior Kavetu goal at Hagley United before bouncing back in the second half with quick-fire goals from Kyle Connolly and Josh Lawcock.