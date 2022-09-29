Minerva edge out Warstones in cup

Pattingham Panthers

AFC Willenhall and Wednesfield RBL also advanced in the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League competition.

There were also matches played in the CE Yardley Cup, with Goran Sangha, Kyle Matthews, Simon Stokes, John Wellesbury and Matthew Coleman scoring in MG FC’s 5-3 win against Tettenhall Athletic, for whom Jake Warrilow, Tom Mason and Shane Farrington replied.

Portobello Rangers, Bushbury Hill and Wolves Pack United also booked their place in the second round, while NRB Warstones Wanderers defeated ISSA FC in the first round of Staffordshire FA’s Sam Kimberley Trophy. Junior Iyamabor, Corey Brown, Kane Lewis and Joscelyn Allen scored.

In the league, there was a 7-1 victory for Hawkins Sports at Red Lion Wanderers in Division One, with Scott Mason netting a hat-trick, Louis Mason a brace and one each from Matt Bestall and Danny Blackwell. Andy Smith grabbed a goal back.

Harry Cunningham (two) and Jay Holdcroft fired Codsall Legion to a 3-1 victory over Sporting Athletic, while there was a hat-trick apiece for Morgan Mann and Harry Slater in New Hampton Warstones’ 8-0 triumph against Dynamo 50 Stile. Conor Weatherstone and Ashley Evans also scored.

Warstones Wanderers Wolves’ newly-assembled team downed Emerald Athletic 4-1, with Kieron Miller (two), Jayden Campbell and Connor Parker scoring.

Jack Hill hit a hat-trick and Declan Fellows a brace as Black Country Blades won 5-3 at Belgrade in Division Two. Owen Love, Alex Ekuma and Lee Gray replied for Belgrade.

Leon Roberts (two), James O’Malley and Ryan Williams scored for AFC Huntsmen in their 4-2 victory at AFC Bentley Sunday, while Tettenhall hammered Bradmore Social 8-1 thanks to Mark Giles (three), Jack Hagle (two), Ki Large (two) and James Caires-Tranter. Robert Wright netted for Bradmore.

AFC KT Rangers saw off RG FC 3-0 thanks to goals from Jack Janes, Reece Hyde and Amahl McLean, while Dog & Partridge netted two minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton GNST.

ECC Sports thrashed Dudley United 8-1 in Division Three, with Nathan Goodridge hitting a hat-trick, Sam Halford bagging a brace and Conner Connochie, George Maybury and Daniel Taylor each netting once. Dudley United’s goal came from Ryan Tilsley.

Old Bush Athletic Blues were 4-1 winners at AFC Bradmore thanks to goals from Luke Love (two), Liam Parkes and Shaun Steventon , while Kieran Matthews (two) and Luke Cockburn fired Balls to Cancer to a 3-2 triumph over ECC United.

Horse & Jockey Albion and Royal Oak Chapel Ash shared eight goals in a Division Four thriller, with Ryan Harper (two), Ben Wagstaff and Thomas Smith netting for Horse & Jockey, and Jamie Martin (two), Kian Lloyd and Brad Morgan on target for Royal Oak.

There was also a 10-goal thriller that saw Navigation Inn win 6-4 at Dudley United Rangers, with Kieran Cook (three), Zac Whitehouse (two) and Alex O’Connor scoring for Navigation. Jelani Roy and Scott Fisher each bagged a brace for Dudley.