Ebony Salmon earns another England call up

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Black Country born Ebony Salmon has been called up by England Women for the upcoming matches against the USA and Czech Republic.

England's Ebony Salmon during a training session at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER England Women. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping..

The Kingswinford-born 21-year-old missed out on the victorious European Championships campaign in the summer but was brought into the Lionesses’ squad for the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad will line up against the USA on Friday week with the Czech Republic clash following on Tuesday October 11.

Euro 2022 winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled to the England squad after recovering from injury.

The pair missed the Lionesses’ World Cup qualifiers last month but are now fit to return.

Former Staffordshire schoolgirl and current Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has missed out on selection.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

