Ebony Salmon earns another England call up

England's Ebony Salmon during a training session at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.

The Kingswinford-born 21-year-old missed out on the victorious European Championships campaign in the summer but was brought into the Lionesses’ squad for the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad will line up against the USA on Friday week with the Czech Republic clash following on Tuesday October 11.

Euro 2022 winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled to the England squad after recovering from injury.

The pair missed the Lionesses’ World Cup qualifiers last month but are now fit to return.