Staffordshire FA series goes behind the scenes at non-league club

Brocton in training

The first episode focuses on the North West Counties League Division One South club and the people that help keep them running.

A main feature of the piece looks at groundsman and secretary Terry Homer, who has been with the club for almost six decades.

"I joined in 1965 and I've been here ever since," Homer said.

"The history of the club is fantastic. It was started before we came here and I always think loyalty, integrity and honesty is what the club has always been about and it was started all those years ago by the people that got it off the ground.

"Next to my immediate family, it's probably the most important thing in my life. But it does play second to them – I don't know whether they think that sometimes, but it does!"

The work of volunteers is what helps keep grassroots football clubs alive and manager Alex Curtis was quick to praise Homer for his contribution.

"Terry is a truly outstanding individual," Curtis said.

"He's been amazing for me personally, since I came down here. He's made me feel so welcome.

"He's the groundsman and has won awards for the ground. Also, recently over pre-season he's been washing the kit and down here doing some of the hospitality.

"He's also the secretary and registers people for the first team, under-21s and the under-18s. The work that the man does is incredible."

The video follows the club as they prepare for the fixture against Rocester, which they went on to win 2-1.

Brocton currently sit fourth in the division after a strong start, which has seen them win seven of their first 11 games.

"Like many others, I was a one-club man and grew to love the club and love the people that have been part of it," chairman Nigel Pepper said.

"You can see how people describe it. If you go onto Twitter and look at thee ground-hoppers who come here, they all describe it as a very tidy, small club who are hugely welcoming.

"The plan is to be the best version of ourselves. We will go where we are capable of going.